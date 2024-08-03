A new café in Vasai serves idli in a coconut shell, custom filter kapi, and South Indian favourites, on the go

Sarvottam, a new South Indian eatery in Vasai has pocket-friendly rates for crowd-favourites like idli, dosas and rice based dishes. Pics/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article This new café in Vasai serves pocket-friendly South Indian fare x 00:00

Opposite the bustling Vasai station, on the west side, we found this new South Indian, hole-in-the-wall eatery—Sarvottam—that’s becoming a new favourite. Often packed, this all-day breakfast place is a popular pitstop before or after commuting. On the menu are a variety of dosas and vadas, as well as filter kaapi. As we waited, an elderly gentleman who walked in, was greeted by the chef and served a freshly-brewed coffee even without him even asking for it. This beauty of the personal touch where regular customers are treated with extra love, always charms us.

ADVERTISEMENT

We ordered thatte idli (Rs 69), served with two chutneys (coconut and red-chilli coconut) and sambhar. It was moist and large enough for two, coated with ghee and fresh molgapodi, which had just the right amount of spice. Next up was the dal vada (R39), which failed to impress as the chopped onions inside were still raw; it felt like they were cooked on high flame and taken out before they turned crispy. The Kanchipuram idli (R69) salvaged the experience. Silken smooth, it melted in the mouth, had the right amount of cracked black pepper and was served with a dollop of ghee, sambhar and two chutneys. The coconut chutneys and sambhar were nothing to write home about.



Coconut Shell Idli

Then came the dish that drew us here—the coconut shell idli (Rs 69) that everyone has been raving about. We waited almost an hour to get our hands on this most sought-after treat, and the anticipation added a unique element to our experience. We watched the chef clean the coconut shell in the open kitchen, wash it, and heat it before filling it with batter (a mix of idli batter and freshly grated coconut) before steaming it to perfection. The process takes at least 30 minutes.

While waiting, we chatted with a few college student who preferred a masala dosa or onion uttapam here rather than a burger, which costs the same. By the time the coconut shell idli arrived, our hunger was satiated, but it looked enticing with the grated beetroot and carrot sprinkled over it. It didn’t disappoint—the grated coconut inside became crunchy upon steaming within a soft idli.

Our filter coffee (Rs 20) was customised to our preference (less sweet, more decoction) right in front of us. We packed back some pineapple sheera (Rs 49), lemon rice (Rs 69), sada dosa (Rs 39), rava masala dosa (Rs 69) and mending dosa (Rs 149) for colleagues. They survived the long commute, but the mending dosa—with cheese, mayonnaise, paneer and veggies—turned soggy. The lemon rice was average.

Our only suggestion to the owners—Rahul Patel and Mohnish Sharma—would be to hire dedicated staff for billing and parcels to ensure that the kitchen staff focuses solely on cooking. Despite this minor issue, Sarvottam remains a pocket-friendly gem that doesn’t compromise on taste. We look forward to seeing them elevate their game to sarvottam!

What: Sarvottam

At: Gavde House, Station Road, Near Tungareshwar Sweet and Farsan, Vishal Nagar, Vasai West.

WHEN: All days of the week, 7 am till 10.30 pm

Rating : good

Sarvottam didn’t know we were there. Sunday Mid-day reviews anonymously and pays for meals.