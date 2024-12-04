With stylised movements, intricate storytelling and complex aerial ballet, veteran choreographer Daksha Sheth brings the story of India’s most familiar garment to the Mumbai stage

The troupe features performers across age groups and genders to showcase the diversity of the saree

From the comforting fragrance of every mother’s old heirloom, to the complex designs and patterns that crowd up the Instagram algorithm on festive occasions, the saree has been a ubiquitous presence in Indian lives. For celebrated choreographer Daksha Sheth, the story of the garment is one worth spending a decade in telling. Her Sari: The Unstitched, will make a return on invitation to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) tomorrow.

The journey began in the early 2000s, Sheth reveals, after fellow collaborator Rta Kapur Chishti had released her book, Saris of India: Tradition and Beyond. “She approached us, Dev Issaro and I, with the desire to create a dance production around the Indian drape as part of the opening of her new work. The saree remains a hallmark of Indian culture and heritage since time immemorial, which also aligned with our artistic practice of nurturing the age-old with a fresh and innovative mind,” she explains.

Isha Sharvani and (left) Daksha Sheth in performance. Pics Courtesy/Adarsh Prathap

Sheth recalls that the production was first staged in 2010, at the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Delhi on the occasion of her award. The story followed the creation of the saree — from the cotton seed to its weaving on the loom, dyeing to the final drape — all told through dance and music. “Since then, I have made several choreographic changes in the intensity of the movement and spacing. As far as the latter is concerned, each venue has its classifications which have to cater to the work and experience we created through our production.”

The production will be led by Sheth’s daughter performer-actor Isha Sharvani on stage. A part of her mother’s dance company since her early teens, Sharvani adds, “All over the world, people are fascinated by Indian textile. Sometimes, we have travelled with an exhibition [detailing the history and evolution of the saree] that transforms the show from being just a dance production to an immersive and educational experience.”

A moment from a previous performance of Sari: The Unstitched

The actor also reveals that the production involves performers ranging from the ages of 16 to 50. Quite the challenge, considering that the movements for the performance incorporate aerial ballet. The veteran choreographer shares, “We were the first dance company to introduce rope aerial to India in 1996 and contrary to the existing state of affairs, our objective was to see dance as something that could be performed off the ground to tell a story.” Thus, the garment becomes a key motif, and a prop, with performers wearing unstitched sarees throughout the performance. The use of dancers across age groups also serves to showcase the beauty and diversity of the drape across different ages, body shapes and personalities. Sharvani expands, “For the aerial movements, we incorporated the use of the Maharashtrian martial arts, mallakhamb. Traditionally, it has been performed by women wearing nauvaris. As challenging as that sounds, only when you start working on it do you realise how suitable and versatile the garment is.”

Sheth has already begun work on the next production that she hopes to bring to the city soon. Titled Kin, the show premiered in Australia in May 2024. “Kin is a story about our family’s connection through dance and music, and explores the passing on of its tradition and transformation across three generations,” she reveals. It seems the journey continues.

ON December 6; 6.30 pm

AT Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

LOG ON TO ncpamumbai.com

COST Rs 270 onwards (members); R300 onwards (non-members)