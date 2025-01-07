This art collective's Mumbai exhibition explores lives of artists from the LGBTQIA+ community

A trans and cis women-led art collective’s first solo exhibition at a city gallery will challenge social perceptions and facilitate intersectional conversations through art

Darroj Mumbai, a mural on the Love Grove flyover at Worli by Aravani Art Project. Pic courtesy/Rajiv Britto

It is important to be vocal for one’s fundamental right, through whichever way it suits you,” Karnika Bai, a transgender artist from Aravani Art Project, a trans and cis woman-led public art collective, tells us over a call ahead of their first solo exhibition in the city, On the cusp of the eighth day, for the Mumbai Gallery Weekend at Gallery XXL in Colaba. Completing nine years of putting out art that seeks to reclaim public spaces and challenge systemic discrimination against the LGBTQiA+ community, the Bengaluru-based collective has been a driving force behind the queer art scene in major metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The exhibition will present canvases, photographs, narratives and multimedia art that not only represent the collective resilience of the community but also reflect the artists’ personal journey as individuals navigating their queer identities in a homomisic society. “This is my eighth year of working with the collective. Before this, my life was confined to being on the streets during the day and doing sex work at night. Through artistic endeavours I have been able to explore and understand my own gender identity. Art has worked as therapy for me,” Bai explains.



Clap - Part II, an artwork by Prarthana, Jyothi and Hamsa Sriram depict the transgender community

Inspired from the legend of Lord Aravan in the Mahabharata, where the deity sacrificed himself on the eighth day of the war to ensure the victory of the Pandavas, the exhibition’s name, as well as the collective’s identity is rooted in the idea of empowerment.



Karnika Bai paints a wall

With its recent debut at the 60th Venice Biennale for a mural painting project at Arsenale, Aravani Art Project has been instrumental in providing pathways that bring the dreams and desires of the LGBTQiA+ community to the forefront. “The exhibition presents how gender identity, gender expression and sexuality are perceived and how it exists on streets, in homes, art institutions and bodies. It is a remarkable project and we are honoured to collaborate with them to curate their first solo show in the city,” shares Sarah Malik, the curator of the gallery. The two-month-long exhibition will also feature a panel discussion on January 11 and a painting workshop on January 12 that will be organised by the collective.

On January 9; 5 pm to 9 pm (preview) till March 9 (10 am to 8 pm)

At Gallery XXL, First Floor, Arsiwala Mansion, Wodehouse Road, Colaba.

Log on to @xxl.gallery