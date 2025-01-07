Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Want to listen to jazz music in Mumbai Attend this interesting session to explore the genre

Want to listen to jazz music in Mumbai? Attend this interesting session to explore the genre

Updated on: 07 January,2025 10:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

Food and music come together for a unique celebration at a Colaba venue

Want to listen to jazz music in Mumbai? Attend this interesting session to explore the genre

Arka Chakraborty

Listen to this article
Want to listen to jazz music in Mumbai? Attend this interesting session to explore the genre
x
00:00

Nothing quite washes off the mid-week blues like good music. Drummer Arjun Chakraborty will lead the quartet of Arka Chakraborty, Shashanka Das (guitars) and Tea (vocals) for an evening of fusion and jazz at this Colaba haunt. Part of the Colaba Jazzin at The Neuma Edit, the session will build on the quartet’s skills to improvise on iconic jazz standards while showcasing some new rhythms. “It will be an exciting opportunity to showcase our skills. The key is to explore new rhythms,” shares Arjun. With seats filling up quickly, readers would do well to call ahead. 


ON January 8; 8 pm
AT Neuma, Garden Challet, near Regal Cinema, Colaba. 
CALL 9819318476 (for reservations) 



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

colaba indian music things to do in mumbai mumbai guide jazz Lifestyle news guide mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK