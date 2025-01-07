Food and music come together for a unique celebration at a Colaba venue

Arka Chakraborty

Listen to this article Want to listen to jazz music in Mumbai? Attend this interesting session to explore the genre x 00:00

Nothing quite washes off the mid-week blues like good music. Drummer Arjun Chakraborty will lead the quartet of Arka Chakraborty, Shashanka Das (guitars) and Tea (vocals) for an evening of fusion and jazz at this Colaba haunt. Part of the Colaba Jazzin at The Neuma Edit, the session will build on the quartet’s skills to improvise on iconic jazz standards while showcasing some new rhythms. “It will be an exciting opportunity to showcase our skills. The key is to explore new rhythms,” shares Arjun. With seats filling up quickly, readers would do well to call ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

ON January 8; 8 pm

AT Neuma, Garden Challet, near Regal Cinema, Colaba.

CALL 9819318476 (for reservations)