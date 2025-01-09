With a beach workout session, a social initiative aims to help neurodivergent individuals find ways to cope physically as well as mentally, while building a community

Participants relax after an outdoor session at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivli

The New Year often sees people hit the gym with a vengeance trying to undo all the wrongs of the past year. This weekend, Madh Marve beach will see a different set of people trying to work out, not just to build their physical health but also their social and mental health. Organised by SAHA, a collective working for the welfare of neurodivergent individuals, the beach workout session is an opportunity to build and foster a new community of neurodivergent individuals across the city.

(From left) A volunteer helps a child pet a goat during an earlier session; participants fill out activity sheets

“Physical fitness is a key part, and often least addressed, among neurodivergent individuals,” shares co-founder Aarti Parikh. “For many individuals, stepping out can be challenging owing to the constant overload of sensory stimulations in a city like Mumbai. But holistic health requires both mental and physical fitness,” she notes.

Starting out as an educator, Parikh found common ground with fellow founders, Jalpa Mehta and Gopal Bhagwat, who share a fondness for sports. SAHA, a term for togetherness, was founded to build a community of, and for, neurodivergent individuals. “Our vision is to build a social community for neurodivergent individuals. We conduct several mixed events to maintain a balance between emotional and physical wellness; from petting sessions to monsoon trails at Mahim Nature Park and the BNHS Conservation Education Centre in Goregaon,” reveals Mehta.



Aarti Parikh, Jalpa Mehta and Gopal Bhagwat

The session on Sunday seeks to help people learn a few easy workouts, while regaining the comfort of being in an open space with new people. “Apart from physical fitness, what these activities seek to establish and build is an understanding of interacting with new people,” Parikh adds.

With sports instructors and qualified professionals at hand, the initiative will also be prepared for individuals who find themselves overwhelmed. “The comfort of the individual is paramount. We always reach out to them beforehand to understand if they have any major anxieties and to learn if they have any issues with mobility. There are no hard and fast rules for our sessions. We do not mind starting late to accommodate our members,” co-founder Bhagwat chimes in. He points out that the early start for the session is an effort to avoid the city’s chaos of the day.

The bustle is one reason why working outdoors can be stressful for neurodivergent individuals, admits Parikh. “We ask our participants to dress comfortably and bring along water, as well as sensory resources such as noise cancelling headphones or fidget toys that they prefer. As an alternative, we also bring along a few to help them in case they find themselves overwhelmed,” she notes. “These sessions are steps to build a community, and give neurodivergent individuals an opportunity to experience the world in the same way as a normative individual does,” Mehta concludes.

ON January 12; 7 am to 9 am

AT Aksa Beach, Marve Road, Aksa Village, Madh.

LOG ON TO @saha_togetherness (to register, along with medical requirements)

CALL 9137848916 (limited seats)

Cost R1,200 (participant and support)