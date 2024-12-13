Breaking News
Not BEST solution: Citizens want decongested roads, not smaller buses in Mumbai
Mumbai: Malwani school parents get calls their kids have been kidnapped or arrested, one family pays ransom
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver’s lawyer alleges attempt to shield BEST staff, contractors
Baba Siddique murder: Is the key accused hiding with Maoists?
Mumbai: Alert citizens nab Colaba sex pest in 500-metre chase
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > This exhibition in Mumbai aims to highlight Gujarats dwindling art form of Rabari embroidery

This exhibition in Mumbai aims to highlight Gujarat's dwindling art form of Rabari embroidery

Updated on: 14 December,2024 10:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anindita Paul | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

An ongoing exhibition seeks to revive Rabari embroidery and appliqué work by highlighting its diversity and the vital role it embodies in preserving the community’s heritage

This exhibition in Mumbai aims to highlight Gujarat's dwindling art form of Rabari embroidery

Pabiben and Kuvarben stand in the foreground of the exhibits

Listen to this article
This exhibition in Mumbai aims to highlight Gujarat's dwindling art form of Rabari embroidery
x
00:00

For Pabiben and Kuvarben, both master craftswomen from Varnora village in Kachchh, Gujarat the dwindling art form of Rabari embroidery and appliqué is more than a craft — it is a living history stitched into fabric. These talented artists have come together to showcase their craft at The Triumph Of Kachchh, currently on display at Khotachiwadi’s 47-A gallery. Compiled by craft mentor Satish Reddy, this curation aims to highlight the possibilities for traditional crafts, should they receive the right engagement and openness. 


Of the people. By the people.


“For the Rabari community, embroidery was once an essential part of daily life, a language of love and identity. Each piece carries the stories of our ancestors, their wisdom, and their connection to the land. It is vivid and intricate, full of vibrant colours, geometric patterns, and motifs drawn from nature, like peacocks, butterflies, and flowers. Every stitch has a purpose, and every design has a meaning,” Pabiben explains, while Kuvarben points out that Rabari embroidery is deeply personal as well. In that, no two pieces are the same because they reflect the hands and minds that create them. “To me, it is an art form that bridges past and present — a tradition that evolves even as it stays rooted in heritage,” she adds. 


Kuvarben alongside one of her abstract applique creationsKuvarben alongside one of her abstract applique creations

An artist from the Debariya Rabari community, Pabiben specialises in creating miniature replicas of traditional clothing, preserving the vernacular costume history of her heritage. Her pieces evoke the artistry she grew up with, capturing a legacy that, once central to her community, is now at risk of being forgotten. Kuvarben, on the other hand, harnesses appliqué and embroidery to create abstract compositions that are inspired by her life and the world she witnesses around her. Elaborating further on the nature of this embroidery, Pabiben shares that although embroidery traditionally served as a way to adorn clothing and household items, it was also a storyteller — the placement of certain motifs or colours could signify a woman’s marital status or her role in the community. 

A stitch in the fabric of time

Like most heirloom crafts, Rabari embroidery too was passed down from mother to daughter, a rite of passage and a skill that was transmitted across generations. Unfortunately, younger women in the community no longer consider embroidery as a viable path anymore. “It requires time, patience, and a commitment to detail —things that seem out of place in today’s fast-paced world. My daughters and granddaughters are not interested; they find it too time-consuming,” laments Pabiben. Kuvarben, however, has a slightly more pragmatic outlook: “It’s heartbreaking but understandable. They want to pursue education and careers outside the home, and embroidery doesn’t seem to offer them the same opportunities.” Her decision to display her craft to the wider world via exhibitions was to show to these young women that the beauty of Rabari embroidery could be valued and appreciated by urban audiences. “When they see our craft being appreciated, perhaps they will look at it differently,” she says.

An untitled abstract; (right) a miniature costume by PabibenAn untitled abstract; (right) a miniature costume by Pabiben

For Reddy, the exhibition is a testament to the adaptability and depth of Rabari embroidery. “I hope visitors leave with a renewed understanding of this craft — not just as a skill but as a deeply personal and cultural expression of identity. Through their works, we see how embroidery becomes a form of storytelling, an exploration of memory, and a celebration of creativity. The pieces we’ve selected highlight the dynamism of Rabari embroidery: Kuvarben’s works as a canvas for creative rebellion and reinterpretation, and Pabiben’s as a beacon of preservation and adaptation. This duality is what makes the exhibition so compelling. It offers both a celebration of the past and a vision for the future of this art form,” he concludes. 

TILL January 5; 11 am to 7 pm (except Mondays) 
AT 47-A, Khotachiwadi, Girgaon. 
LOG ON TO 47agallery.com 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai guide gujarat Lifestyle news fashion news fashion Arts and culture

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK