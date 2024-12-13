An ongoing exhibition seeks to revive Rabari embroidery and appliqué work by highlighting its diversity and the vital role it embodies in preserving the community’s heritage

Pabiben and Kuvarben stand in the foreground of the exhibits

Listen to this article This exhibition in Mumbai aims to highlight Gujarat's dwindling art form of Rabari embroidery x 00:00

For Pabiben and Kuvarben, both master craftswomen from Varnora village in Kachchh, Gujarat the dwindling art form of Rabari embroidery and appliqué is more than a craft — it is a living history stitched into fabric. These talented artists have come together to showcase their craft at The Triumph Of Kachchh, currently on display at Khotachiwadi’s 47-A gallery. Compiled by craft mentor Satish Reddy, this curation aims to highlight the possibilities for traditional crafts, should they receive the right engagement and openness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the people. By the people.

“For the Rabari community, embroidery was once an essential part of daily life, a language of love and identity. Each piece carries the stories of our ancestors, their wisdom, and their connection to the land. It is vivid and intricate, full of vibrant colours, geometric patterns, and motifs drawn from nature, like peacocks, butterflies, and flowers. Every stitch has a purpose, and every design has a meaning,” Pabiben explains, while Kuvarben points out that Rabari embroidery is deeply personal as well. In that, no two pieces are the same because they reflect the hands and minds that create them. “To me, it is an art form that bridges past and present — a tradition that evolves even as it stays rooted in heritage,” she adds.

Kuvarben alongside one of her abstract applique creations

An artist from the Debariya Rabari community, Pabiben specialises in creating miniature replicas of traditional clothing, preserving the vernacular costume history of her heritage. Her pieces evoke the artistry she grew up with, capturing a legacy that, once central to her community, is now at risk of being forgotten. Kuvarben, on the other hand, harnesses appliqué and embroidery to create abstract compositions that are inspired by her life and the world she witnesses around her. Elaborating further on the nature of this embroidery, Pabiben shares that although embroidery traditionally served as a way to adorn clothing and household items, it was also a storyteller — the placement of certain motifs or colours could signify a woman’s marital status or her role in the community.

A stitch in the fabric of time

Like most heirloom crafts, Rabari embroidery too was passed down from mother to daughter, a rite of passage and a skill that was transmitted across generations. Unfortunately, younger women in the community no longer consider embroidery as a viable path anymore. “It requires time, patience, and a commitment to detail —things that seem out of place in today’s fast-paced world. My daughters and granddaughters are not interested; they find it too time-consuming,” laments Pabiben. Kuvarben, however, has a slightly more pragmatic outlook: “It’s heartbreaking but understandable. They want to pursue education and careers outside the home, and embroidery doesn’t seem to offer them the same opportunities.” Her decision to display her craft to the wider world via exhibitions was to show to these young women that the beauty of Rabari embroidery could be valued and appreciated by urban audiences. “When they see our craft being appreciated, perhaps they will look at it differently,” she says.

An untitled abstract; (right) a miniature costume by Pabiben

For Reddy, the exhibition is a testament to the adaptability and depth of Rabari embroidery. “I hope visitors leave with a renewed understanding of this craft — not just as a skill but as a deeply personal and cultural expression of identity. Through their works, we see how embroidery becomes a form of storytelling, an exploration of memory, and a celebration of creativity. The pieces we’ve selected highlight the dynamism of Rabari embroidery: Kuvarben’s works as a canvas for creative rebellion and reinterpretation, and Pabiben’s as a beacon of preservation and adaptation. This duality is what makes the exhibition so compelling. It offers both a celebration of the past and a vision for the future of this art form,” he concludes.

TILL January 5; 11 am to 7 pm (except Mondays)

AT 47-A, Khotachiwadi, Girgaon.

LOG ON TO 47agallery.com