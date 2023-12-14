Head to this Italian folk music at Royal Opera House tomorrow

A veteran Italian pop singer-songwriter will perform his acoustic folk compositions at a historic SoBo venue

Niccolo Fabi at a performance in Italy. Pic courtesy/Instagram

A Departure from the lush landscapes of Italy, where he usually serenades his loyal fans, Italian pop sensation Niccolò Fabi ventures towards a change of scenery this weekend. His destination — Mumbai — where a community of Italian pop enthusiasts eagerly anticipates his arrival. The decorated musician, who is set to perform his poetic compositions with Roberto Angelini on guitar and Pier Cortese on keyboard, gets candid about the shift from familiar stages to the vibrant energy of Mumbai and the challenges it poses.

“I am thrilled to be performing for an Indian audience for the first time, but I understand that there exists a palpable barrier between us,” Fabi admits. The 55-year-old singer-songwriter, who tells this writer that he likes to think of himself as more of a songwriter than a singer, adds, “I attach utmost importance to the lyrics behind the songs I compose. My songs are a blend of pop and acoustic folk that rely heavily on words. I am aware that when I perform in Mumbai tomorrow, these words that I have carefully crafted might not make sense to many.”

As the maxim suggests, music works where words fall short. Fabi seems to agree. “I have had the fortune of travelling all around the world with my music. Sometimes, when I’m playing for an audience that is not familiar with the Italian language, I notice my songs transform themselves as the performance proceeds,” he shares, adding that he is curious to see what shape his music takes when played in front of Mumbai’s diverse and multicultural audience.

The musician was invited by the Italian Consulate General in Mumbai to introduce the musical heritage of Italy to new listeners in the city. Over a short chat with Fabi, it becomes evident that the musician is not on a fleeting visit just to comply. He reveals that the band made its way to India a week ago to accommodate a trip to Varanasi, where they spent time listening to the local musicians performing along the banks of the Ganga.

“We wanted to get in tune with the atmosphere and traditions of India before performing here. Right from The Beatles’ visit to India to contemporary artistes who seek inspiration from the East, India has played a pivotal role in shaping Western forms of music. I’m looking forward to exploring how it changes me,” Fabi concludes.

On: December 15; 7 pm

At: The Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Charni Road East.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 300 onwards