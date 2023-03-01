Time for the Maharani?

Under its grand revamp plan, Air India’s top boss recently indicated the possibility of a woman mascot alongside the iconic Maharajah. Experts discuss what kind of image would work best

Air India employees strike a pose with the Maharajah. File pic

Scandals and delays apart, the ever-smiling face of The Maharajah is synonymous with Air India. Conceived by then commercial director Bobby Kooka, the portly mascot first made its appearance in 1946. Over the years, his signature moustache, striped turban and gracious namaste have made him one of the most recognisable mascots in the world, representing hospitality, high-living and an innate desi-ness. Despite his charm, The Maharajah has often been seen as a little out of tune with the ever-changing definition of the modern Indian traveller. However, in a recent interview, CEO Campbell Wilson hinted that the beloved mascot may soon be joined by a woman partner. “The Maharajah will certainly be part of our plans in the new look [under the revamp]. He, and maybe, a she will be part of the plans,” he was quoted saying. It’s not easy to create a new mascot for a 90-year-old brand. What should the new woman mascot represent? Hear it from those in the know.



The Maharajah was introduced as a mascot in 1946. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Warm, confident, upright

Image consultant Greeshma Thampi believes that with the grand revamp, the airline is taking a step towards positioning itself as a major global player. Although iconic, the Maharajah is often regarded as outdated, she confirms, adding that the airline’s image makeover should look future-ready, while celebrating its 90-year heritage. “Luxury has changed since the 1940s; earlier it was limited to a select few. Today, a lot more people can access it. Earlier, luxury was about opulence, whereas today, it is more about functionality, simplicity, transparency and customer centricity.

So, there is a need to change the narrative.” If the airline does get a woman mascot, she should look approachable, warm, friendly, confident and educated. “She is someone with a lot of exposure, treated as an equal and is clear on what she wants,” Thampi notes. The mascot, should wear an Indo-Western look. Think clean silhouettes, sharp dressing in neutral colours and simple makeup. “Instead of the body language of the Maharajah, she can have a straighter back and a warm smile, while maintaining eye contact,” she adds.

Tradition meets modern

The new mascot should embody a blend of modernity and tradition, asserts image consultant and soft skills trainer, Ektaa Rupani. “That’s what represents India, which is coming into its own but still holds onto its values,” she explains. The demeanour of The Maharajah’s female counterpart should be that of someone who isn’t afraid to look you in the eye. “She is confident, self-assured, well-travelled and well-heeled.

She’s your contemporary. The mascot should ideally wear a saree, with fuss-free, minimalistic jewellery. However, instead of the Maharajah’s namaste, perhaps the mascot should be seen waving,” Rupani suggests, adding, “A demure namaste with her eyes lowered is not something I would want to see in a mascot that represents the India of today.”

A youth icon

Prerna Narang is glad that the airline is taking note of better representation in creating a woman mascot — a step that’s long been overdue. It’s a good look for the woman mascot, if she’s youth-friendly, believes the stylist. She conceives her as a youth icon — modern, independent, rooted in her culture, and not afraid of experimenting with her style.

“She is someone who would wear the traditional saree in a modern drape, or pair it with a blouse that’s modern. Alternatively, since India is known for its diversity of great textiles, she could be wearing a Banarasi brocade pantsuit. Or a suit, paired with a lehenga skirt. There are a lot of ways in which her look can be made youthful but traditional,” she points out. With heirloom jewellery making a comeback, she would weave in elements that are light and easy to handle, for instance, a bracelet, or a choker and earrings.

Best of both worlds

At the time the Maharajah was created, in the post-colonial era, India had no other identity but elephants, palaces, maharajas and hospitality, explains veteran adman KV Sridhar aka ‘Pops’. The hospitality experienced on Air India was equivalent to being a guest in a maharaja’s palace. “People identified with that imagery. When Air India wanted to change the Maharajah, people became nostalgic as it is the most recognisable symbol after the namaste. There was a time when welcome mats always had the Maharajah sketch. The large Indian middle class then could never take a flight, but it accepted the Maharajah as part of its life,” he points out.

Today, India is quite different, and so are its women. “Our women are soaring. The hospitality industry, too, is women-led. So, if Air India is getting modernised, it must pick up on today’s sentiment of the modern, confident Indian woman embracing the world,” shares the industry expert who has worked on several iconic ad campaigns, including on Air India and British Airways. Airlines, he believes, are a gateway into the culture of a country. If Air India has to continue being the symbol of Indianness, it should follow the mantra of “continuously discontinuous change”. “There are certain things you need to carry forward as no one will accept you otherwise. To represent modern India means to represent modern Indian values, which need to be examined before they craft the personality of the mascot.”