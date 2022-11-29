’tis the season

×
Updated on: 29 November,2022 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Learn to design customised X-mas decorations at this Ghatkopar-based art community

Representation pic


Wouldn’t it be fun to decorate your Christmas tree with personalised knick-knacks? With baubles that embody how you and your family revel in the holiday spirit? Nature’s Canvas Studio presents a ceramic ornaments workshop for all those who are particularly keen on expressing their relationship with the festive season. There’s something warm about ceramic — the touch and feel of the material makes it a suitable medium to work with, especially in winters. Attendees can look forward to witnessing an organic amalgam of liveliness and warmth at this session.




People can also make a thoughtful gift for friends and close relatives here. The space showcases artworks by Manasvi Mody, who will moderate the event. The studio breathes nature in its day-to-day activities; their products are not just handmade but are made from elements such as pebbles, crystals, sand, rock and more sourced from our natural surroundings.


On: December 1; 7 pm
At: Nature’s Canvas Studio, ground floor, Shanti Niketan Building, Rajawadi, Vidya Vihar East
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 1,800

