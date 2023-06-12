This photographer is showcasing Mumbai through postcards and bookmarks in Fort

Tucked in a bylane in Fort, an avid photographer is providing city buffs with a fascinating panoramic lens of modern Mumbai with printed postcards and bookmarks

The tiny kerbside store nestled in a corner of a building makes room for captures from tower-tops across the city; (right) Bookmarks offering different vistas of the city, as captured by Mhatre. Pics/Devanshi Doshi

Living in a skyscraper comes with a few disadvantages — having to wait for a longer time to get into the elevator, repeating “hello” over phone calls due to the patchy reception, and despite having one of the best views from your apartment’s terrace, being denied access for ‘safety purposes’. If you, like this writer, have had many a feud with the committee members in your housing society, especially over the last complaint, we suggest you give up. Instead, come live vicariously with us through these postcards and bookmarks that carry images of the best aerial views from skyscrapers around town.

Photographer Sanjog Mhatre, founder of the Instagram page Towering Goals, opened a store in January that showcases his photographs in the form of postcards and bookmarks. Located on the ground floor of Fort’s Old Oriental Building, between Flora Fountain and Kala Ghoda, this tiny, to-the-corner store makes room for most of Mumbai.

Sanjog Mhatre (extreme right) interacts with students who have been following his work closely

Captured on the other side of the glass are panoramic views of the city from tower-tops. Think of the 51-storeyed Kohinoor Square in Dadar or the 91-storeyed Lokhandwala Minerva in Mahalaxmi.

You can buy bookmarks (Rs 40 for one and Rs 300 for a pack of 10) that display the length of the city, right from Mahim to Cuffe Parade. Or, go for the postcards (one 9X4 for Rs 75, pack of 13 for Rs 750) showing 12 changing hues of the city’s skylines, one for each mood.

At Towering Mumbai, Old Oriental Building, Fort.

Time 11 am to 7.30 pm

Log on to @toweringmumbai