Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > This photographer is showcasing Mumbai through postcards and bookmarks in Fort

This photographer is showcasing Mumbai through postcards and bookmarks in Fort

Updated on: 12 June,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Tucked in a bylane in Fort, an avid photographer is providing city buffs with a fascinating panoramic lens of modern Mumbai with printed postcards and bookmarks

This photographer is showcasing Mumbai through postcards and bookmarks in Fort

The tiny kerbside store nestled in a corner of a building makes room for captures from tower-tops across the city; (right) Bookmarks offering different vistas of the city, as captured by Mhatre. Pics/Devanshi Doshi

Listen to this article
This photographer is showcasing Mumbai through postcards and bookmarks in Fort
x
00:00

Living in a skyscraper comes with a few disadvantages — having to wait for a longer time to get into the elevator, repeating “hello” over phone calls due to the patchy reception, and despite having one of the best views from your apartment’s terrace, being denied access for ‘safety purposes’. If you, like this writer, have had many a feud with the committee members in your housing society, especially over the last complaint, we suggest you give up. Instead, come live vicariously with us through these postcards and bookmarks that carry images of the best aerial views from skyscrapers around town.


Photographer Sanjog Mhatre, founder of the Instagram page Towering Goals, opened a store in January that showcases his photographs in the form of postcards and bookmarks. Located on the ground floor of Fort’s Old Oriental Building, between Flora Fountain and Kala Ghoda, this tiny, to-the-corner store makes room for most of Mumbai. 


Sanjog Mhatre (extreme right) interacts with students who have been following his work closelySanjog Mhatre (extreme right) interacts with students who have been following his work closely


Captured on the other side of the glass are panoramic views of the city from tower-tops. Think of the 51-storeyed Kohinoor Square in Dadar or the 91-storeyed Lokhandwala Minerva in Mahalaxmi.

You can buy bookmarks (Rs 40 for one and Rs 300 for a pack of 10) that display the length of the city, right from Mahim to Cuffe Parade. Or, go for the postcards (one 9X4 for Rs 75, pack of 13 for Rs 750) showing 12 changing hues of the city’s skylines, one for each mood. 

At Towering Mumbai, Old Oriental Building, Fort.
Time 11 am to 7.30 pm
Log on to @toweringmumbai 

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Lifestyle news culture news fort mumbai life and style

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK