As the temperatures soar, trekkers and trail organisers share their tried-and-tested beginner-friendly adventure spots around Mumbai that you too can head out to

Atop Kalsubai peak. Pic Courtesy/Mischief Treks

Listen to this article Planning to go for a trek? Check out these beginner-friendly adventure spots around Mumbai x 00:00

Camp on the rocks

ADVERTISEMENT

Nandini Sharma, mountaineer

Not only is Kalsubai the highest peak in Maharashtra, but it’s also an excellent choice for beginners. The trek difficulty is moderate, with some challenges like steep sections and rocky terrain. However, with a steady pace, even beginners can conquer it. For those seeking a slower, more immersive experience, there’s the option to camp at the mountain. This allows trekkers to take their time, soak in the beauty of the surroundings, and truly connect with nature.

How to reach: Board a local train to Kasara, from where you can catch a taxi to Bari village, where the trek begins.

Together to the top

A trekker climbs his way to Kothaligad Fort; (right) Chirag Dhabalia

Chirag Dhabalia, trek organiser

The Kothaligad fort, located near Karjat is the ideal trek for beginners and amateur hikers. It is also a perfect option to introduce your kids to the world of trekking. Situated within a 100-kilometre radius of both Mumbai and Pune, with convenient road and railway access, Kothaligad provides the much-needed respite from urban commotion. The fort rises to a maximum altitude of 2,033 feet and was primarily used as a watchtower and ammunition depot by the ruling armies. The strategic location of the hill provides a commanding view of Padargad, Malanggad and other forts in clear weather in the summer. The trail is relatively safe and passes through charming villages.

How to reach: Board a local train to Karjat. A 25-minute cab ride from Karjat to Ambivali village will take you to the base of the trek. State public transport buses may be inconsistent.

Rise and splash

Trekkers take a plunge at the Kalmandavi waterfalls; (right) Kuldip Rathore

Kuldip Rathore, senior trek leader, @mischieftreks

If you’d like to trek in summers, sunrise treks are the ideal. These tend to start early, around 3 am to 5 am, and the ascent is completed by sunrise ensuring you do not get to face the day’s heat until you reach the peak. An ideal sunrise trek for beginners would be the Harihar fort trek that covers seven kilometres over a two-hour ascend. Apart from these sunrise treks you can also consider day treks, but the options are few. Kalmandavi waterfall trek in Palghar district is one of the best suited treks which also provides cliff jumping experience. The trek is short and can be covered in 30 minutes, to reach the waterfall. Experienced experts help you with taking the 40 feet plunge. This activity is suitable for non-swimmers too.

How to reach: Take the Mumbai Ahmedabad highway and turn right at Manor junction towards Jawhar village.

In the city’s backyard

Shubham Hadkar, nature education officer, SGNP

The Sanjay National Gandhi Park offers short and sweet one day-treks for city folk who do not wish to spend time travelling away from the city and are looking for a short getaway. The Upper Kanheri trail stands out as a popular choice this season owing to a path that is shaded for the most part. Nestled in the national park, one can also expect to spot birds and bugs along the slow trail. This provides safe and convenient opportunities for young trekkers to get introduced to the practice of birding and wildlife photography. The Shilonda trail is another relaxed option with plenty of shade for enthusiasts.

Beginners’ checklist

Dos:

☑ Take regular walks at least two weeks before the trek or trail

☑ Wear light, breathable fabrics that absorb sweat. Cotton clothes are ideal. A hat can be considered for sun protection.

☑ Carry at least two litres of water and some energy bars. Pack a few extras even for short one-day treks

☑ Ensure that your shoes have proper grip and are not worn out

Don’ts:

x Do not play music on trails. Sounds can agitate animals in the surroundings

x Avoid flashy and vibrant outfits and accessories that might attract attention from wild animals

x Do not continue with the trail or trek if you have last-minute apprehensions about your fitness and health

x Never step away from the designated path even briefly. Reach out to locals for help if you are unsure or lost

Trek time

Kalmandavi trek

ON March 31; 5 am to 6 pm

MEETING POINT Grandmama’s Café, Dadar East.

LOG ON TO mischieftreks.com

COST Rs 1,200 (includes food and travel)

Garbett Plateau trek

ON March 31 and April 7; 12.50 am

MEETING POINT Bhivpuri Road railway station

LOG ON TO treksandtrails.org

COST Rs 799 (includes breakfast)

Kalsubai sunrise trek

ON March 30 and April 6; 9.30 pm

MEETING POINT Kasara railway station.LOG ON TO mischieftreks.com

COST Rs 1,100 (includes food and travel) Panshet lakeside camping

ON March 31 and April 6; 10 am

MEETING POINT Camp Panshet, Velhe-Panshet Road, Panshet.

CALL 7821092678 (for directions)

COST Rs 999