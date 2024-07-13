A new series looks to drum up the fandom for classic rock through fresh, independent voices in the city with their first gig at a suburban venue this weekend

Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Relive rock legends with a musical tribute to Iron Maiden and Guns N’ Roses x 00:00

There was a time when the streets of Mumbai, and its late-night jaunts would echo with the strains of The Beatles, The Who, Bob Marley and The Wailers. Now, the city’s music scene is fragmented, albeit diverse. While such curation nurtures specific tastes, it also reduces a cross-pollination of generational music. The upcoming tribute night to Iron Maiden and Guns N’ Roses in Andheri hopes to break the trend, by bringing together new bands to pay homage to old legends.

Nikhil Bhosle

ADVERTISEMENT

A part of the IP, Rocket Jams led by Nikhil Bhosle aka Dean, the platform seeks to bring together new faces from across the Mumbai circuit. “It is not easy to get a gig in the city,” Bhosle explains, “With this, we hope to allow young and new bands across the city to team up and find platforms to play at and express their own individual style of music.” Bhosle will himself be leading the performances with his band, Nightrain, alongside Hysteria.

Members of the band Nightrain rehearse before the performance

For Sanish Tiwari, curator and lead guitarist of the opening act Hysteria, it is an opportunity to jam with like-minded rockers. “The night is a tribute to the old legends from Iron Maiden and Guns N’ Roses. We will be bringing some of the classics from The trooper and Run to the hills to get the crowd going. It is never an easy thing to be a new band in a city like Mumbai. This gives us a chance to spread our wings, build a fan following while showcasing our skills,” the Gurgaon-based musician explains.

An earlier show by Hysteria

Bhosle adds, “We plan to host one event every month to allow a new block of kids to get on stage. Tribute nights are the best way to get an audience, but it also lets them reinvent the music in their own style. Playing at multiple venues allows the bands to build their own stagecraft, identity and fan following that would stand them in good stead in the future.” Guns N’ Roses, he adds, is a band that is instantly recognisable, popular and has recall value. “For anyone who grew up in the ’80s, the band’s distinctive sound was a template to their life,” he remarks. In addition to the Sunday event, the venue is set to host tributes to Linkin Park and Taylor Swift as well as indie bands like Aangan to tap into a diverse base of live music fans in the city.

Sanish Tiwari

With the first gig underway, Bhosle and team plan to take Rocket Jams across multiple cities. “We are also looking at multiple venues across the city, in addition to exploring spaces outside Mumbai. It would be great to build a community of rock fans across the board, while connecting them with newer bands and voices,” he notes.

ON July 14; 8 pm onwards

AT The Stables, Peninsula

Redpine Hotel, Andheri East.

CALL 9326824004

LOG ON TO sortmyscene.com

ENTRY Rs 399 onwards

Also check out

If you wish to catch some classic rock, try these venues across the city.

. Toto’s Garage

At Lourdes Heaven, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Call 226006429

. 3 Wise Monkeys

At Khar West.

Log on to @3wisemonkeys_in

. Irish House

At Lower Parel.

Log on to @theirishhouseindia

. The Finch

At Powai.

Log on to @thefinchindia

. Rude Lounge

At CBD Belapur.

Log on to @rudelounge

. Error 101 Lounge

At Kalyan West.

Log on to @error101_lounge