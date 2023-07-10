Health experts explain what is rippling muscle disease

The demise of bodybuilder Joe Lindner at age 30 started a social media debate about rippling muscle disease. Medical practitioners and fitness experts explain the rare syndrome

The mystery of the human body is one that continues to baffle scientists and researchers alike. Every new discovery fuels a rumour mill on social media. The recent passing of German fitness influencer and bodybuilder Joe Lindner at the age of 30 on July 2, sparked one such debate. Lindner succumbed to an aneurysm that led to haemorrhage. While the cause of the aneurysm is debated, many researchers and fitness enthusiasts speculated that the bodybuilder’s genetic condition of rippling muscle disease could have been one of the causes. We speak to a neurologist, sports physician and fitness trainers to learn more about this rare condition.

The reality of the disease

The genetic disease is a very rare condition, clarifies Dr Amyn Rajani, consultant orthopaedic and sports injuries specialist, Nexus Day Surgery Centre, adding that it is characterised by hyperirritability of the skeletal muscles. This occurs when a muscle is stretched or patted, causing it to ripple involuntarily for a span of five to 20 seconds. It can sometimes be painful for the patient, but has no long term risks.

Dr Pavan Pai, consultant interventional neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, adds, “The disease is generally a non-fatal condition and restricted to the muscles around the abdomen. In some rare cases, it can affect the muscles around the heart. This can lead to cardiac arrest or arrhythmia, which can prove fatal.” Walking on tiptoes, cramps and muscle stiffness after exercise or in cold weather are the general side-effects of the syndrome.

Yet, both doctors agreed that it might not be the direct reason for Lindner’s aneurysm. “The disease or aneurysm does not necessarily have to do with high-performance athletes. There are other causes to it — genetic or conditional,” Pai reiterates.

Stress factor

The non-fatal nature and disguised symptoms are a key feature that often make diagnosis a challenge. In such cases, stress factors can compound genetic disorders that already exist, believes Dr Tejal Kanwar, founder and sports gynaecologist, Kleinetics Fitness, adding, “Muscle disorders directly impact high pressure activities. They can cause additional stress and pain, triggering deleterious effects on the bodybuilder.”

Bodybuilding is an activity where muscles are often induced to pain; people with the disorder might ignore symptoms such as cramps or muscle-pull, Kanwar

Dr Rajani agrees, but adds, “The cramps can be treated with pain management. There is no cure for the disease, but it can be managed with treatment.”

Sustaining a lifestyle

For Binoy Boban, this is where most fitness enthusiasts stumble. A boxer and founder of Re-live Fitness, Boban explains that bodybuilding is a high-performance sport, not just a fitness fad.

“To be at the peak physical form, bodybuilders often put their body through dietary restrictions. The muscles and nerves are under a lot of stress. People take on supplements and steroids to maintain that appearance. In such cases, an existing genetic disorder can be aggravated,” he notes.

In the age of social media presence, people tend to ignore underlying issues to keep up appearances. They push themselves past the acceptable threshold, Boban explains. “Even Lindner had spoken about returning to his fitness routine ahead of his recovery period after an injury. It is important to understand that the stress can have adverse effects on the body,” he says.

Whether the combination of such practices led to the aneurysm is still a debate, but the experts agree that stressors can be dangerous.

Kanwar points out that younger people are increasingly vulnerable to cardiac arrest. “If you have an undiagnosed condition, then unregulated consumption of supplements can compound the issue,” she emphasises.

In the end, Boban says it comes down to understanding your body. “People need to realise that fitness is not about aesthetics. You need to be careful about your health — whether that is through check-ups, diet or exercise,” he concludes.

Your fitness checklist

. Get a regular medical check-up for an early diagnosis of underlying health issues.

. Know your limits when practising high-performance sports like bodybuilding.

. Do not rush through fitness programmes. It takes time to build muscle, stamina and endurance.

. Rest and relaxation are important to prevent cardiac or muscular strain.