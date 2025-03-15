Visit this library in Vile Parle that celebrates its 100th anniversary this year

We drop by a historic 100-year-old library in the Western suburb, which has been offering knowledge to its members, old and new, thanks to its treasured collection

Lokmanya Seva Sangh (popularly called Tilak Mandir) stands tall in a lane in Vile Parle. Flanked by shops stocking necessity items and a florist selling season’s best, the institute is now 102 years old. This year marks the 100th anniversary of its Shreedhar Vasudev Phatak Library. Situated on the second floor, it is both a work of wonder and modesty. In a quiet corner, away from the opulence and buzz of a typical suburb, it houses a rich collection of over 85,000 books and magazines for Marathi and English readers.

From classics to contemporary fiction, poetry, drama, biographies, guides, and cookbooks, readers can find the finest works here. We spotted our favourite Agatha Christies and Toni Morrisons, but we also stumbled upon a rare collection of stories from the legendary Bengali writer Saratchandra Chattopadhyay. Vijaya Kortikar, a member since 1990, frequents the library, all the way from Versova. She tells us, “I once came across an old magazine about Nandi, a prelude in old Marathi dramas. It had the entire history of Nandi. You can find any book on any subject here.” The children’s corner, at the other end, illuminates the space further. One instantly notices stacks of contemporary children’s fiction as well as complete collections of Percy Jacksons, Tintin and Asterix series’, among others.



In addition to being a treasury of the old and new, the library also opens space for dialogue. When we catch up with Atul Gokhale, the library’s secretary, he reveals the team’s focus for the centenary year, to keep their community engaged. “We initiated a monthly activity called Lokmanya Vachak Katta, to give space to our readers to share something meaningful that they may have read as members of the library.” In addition to this, they also invite authors to present insights on their books through their programme, Lekhak Tumchya Bhetila. “The whole idea is to propagate the culture of reading. Although most authors who’ve approached us have been from the Marathi literary background, we don’t have that as a thumb-rule. The only rule we have is that their book should be in our library for the attendees to be able to issue it.”



Gokhale also recalls their ‘Lokmanya Gappa’ events, which have welcomed significant local thinkers and leaders to share their knowledge. “For us, the library is not about book management, but about information dissemination. One can achieve that in different ways,” he says. One of the challenges that stands before him is the digitisation of books. “We don’t have an infrastructure where we can create an option [of making books available online for our readers]. Publishers offer digital books only for sale, not as a library option.” He hopes for a meeting point between publishers and the library in the future. “If they offer digitised versions for library subscription, it won’t eat into their buyer market. In fact, it will take literature to a much larger audience.”



Despite its challenges, the library has seen a flourishing community that has benefitted from its collection, especially with the advantage of its open-door access policy. It allows one to flip through several books before selecting one. A major highlight of the space is its reference section. Readers needn’t be members to access it. Gokhale recollects how a member, Latif Ansari, located his ancestral village, Mahua Dabar in Uttar Pradesh, while referring to the books here. “The village had been completely destroyed by the British army in 1857. He found its position on the map. In 2011, a plaque was erected there in memory of the 1857 attack, and it mentioned how our library lent a helping hand to Mr Ansari.” The village now has a growing community of residents and industries.

One of their life members, Sujata Jog, a journalist, has held the membership for over 40 years. For her, the library has been a storehouse of knowledge. “It’s everything for me. If they don’t have a book, and I suggest it to them — and this is true for all members — they immediately get the book. I mostly issue from their Marathi section; I write in Marathi. I’m happy at the library, especially with very helpful staff and librarian. I spend two-three hours there, like how people spend time watching movies. I remember once I’d wanted a book, and they didn’t have it; they arranged it through another library for me.” As we wrap up, we, too, return satiated like Jog, and reassured that such historically rich sites continue to exist in the city, still radiant and splendid.

AT Ram Mandir Road, Vile Parle East.

TIME Tuesday to Sunday; 9am to 12 noon and 4pm-7.30 pm

Call 02235933131

Membership fee Rs 2,800/year

Some rare finds

>> Three Great Animal Stories by Carr, Durrell, and Kinloch

>> Extreme Science: From Cryogenics to Time Travel by Phil Clarke

>> The Good Housekeeping Book of the Home by Diana Austen

>> Mee Bahurupee by Ashok Saraf

>> Afsana Likh Rahi Hoon by Dr Mrudula Dadhe

>> Let the Jhelum Smile Again by Anil Athale