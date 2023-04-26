Witness the best of sneaker culture and street fashion at this pop-up in Andheri

Jump into the culture of sneakers and streetwear at a pop-up that will engage with sneaker savants and those keen to understand more about the community

It is not news that streetwear has been embraced globally. Even the king Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan are getting a foot-in, with the latter’s new luxury streetwear line. And it’s not just a trend to jump on; a good pair of baggy jeans that sit loosely on your waist with a flash of a thick underwear band, or nailing the colour coordination between your sneakers and hoodie are just classic looks that you can style for any event.

Need proof and inspiration? Check out designer Desyrée Nicole’s Met Gala outfit where boxers were transformed into a pleated skirt and the top was a white shirt combined with a cotton tank top; her whole look was inspired by sagging culture. So if you don’t have at least a few clothing items and a classic pair of sneakers to play around with and put together a fresh ‘fit, head over to Into The Sneakerverse, a pop-up that will showcase the best of sneaker culture and streetwear fashion. Organised by Velvet Reign and hosted by sneakerhead Mihir Joshi, the pop-up will offer exclusive limited-edition releases along with classic kicks and apparel.



Sneakerverse collection

This includes 10 clothing stalls to offer you tees and hoodies from Lethal Studios, Street Error, Straight Up, and more. There will also be a stall for vegan bling from Misaco, custom rugs from Tuft Place and a display of Joshi’s new streetwear line launched last month called Sneakerverse that offers affordable and comfortable merchandise to match your sneakers. Sneakerheads can make a beeline to City Kicks, where you can expect a range of sneakers worth over Rs 20 lakh.



The drip at a Velvet Reign pop-up for sneakerheads

Check out the Trade Pit where people will get one minute to exchange their kicks for a limited-edition pair they’ve had their eyes on. Rappers looking to bring the atmosphere on stage with Joshi can also message the platform or the host on Instagram for a slot to perform. Another enticing part is the giveaways where attendees have a chance to win merchandise and sneakers worth over Rs 15,000. And don’t forget to stay back for the post pop-up DJ party.

“We want to create a space for streetwear and sneaker culture that is not limited to the apparel or kicks but extends to the whole hip-hop culture where people can come together and connect with the community instead of just scanning the stalls, buying and leaving. Moving ahead, we will host bigger events for sneakerheads,” founders of Velvet Reign, Rahul and Rohit Agarwal tell us. Joshi hopes to engage with sneakerheads as well as those unaware of the culture and community. “You might not know much about Jordan [sneakers]; come over and you will be introduced to sneaker culture,” Joshi enthusiastically tells us. His all-time top favourite kicks include the Air Jordan 3 white cement, Jordan 4, a silhouette that witnesses maximum resale, and Jordan 1, the 1984 OG that Joshi says sparked sneaker culture and changed the way people bought sneakers.

On: April 29; 2 pm onwards

At: Ametrine24, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West

Talk shop

>> Cop: To purchase that pair you have been eyeing

>> WTS / WTB / WTT: Want To Sell, Want To Buy and Want To Trade. Use these terms if you’re interested in copping the limited-editions

>> Kicks: Another name for sneakers

>> Bred: Black and red, the original colourway of Air Jordan shoes

>> LPU: Latest Pick Up, flexing the kicks that you recently picked at a raffle win

Rs 15k

win merchandise worth this amount through giveaways