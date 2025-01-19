On January 20, 1892, the first official basketball game was played in Massachusetts, by students of James A Naismith, marking the birth of the game. Here’s where to get hooked to it in Mumbai

Representation pic

Listen to this article Want to play basketball? Head to these four courts across Mumbai to learn the skills x 00:00

Play it forward

This campus is known for having some of the best basketball facilities, featuring multiple courts that are popular among enthusiasts. Students and staff can access the facilities using their ID cards. The well-maintained courts cater to players of all levels. It’s a prime destination for both casual and competitive games. The university’s basketball infrastructure is highly regarded across the country.

AT Indian Institute of Technology, Students’ Residential Zone, IIT Area, Powai.

CALL 7304295669

ADVERTISEMENT

Players during a basketball game in Andheri

Foundation skills

This academy located in Andheri West offers a vibrant outdoor basketball experience with standard court dimensions. It’s an ideal spot for basketball enthusiasts, providing accessible coaching sessions and membership options. The academy fosters skill development while encouraging friendly competition. It is also an perfect place to connect with fellow players. Whether you’re a beginner or a more advanced cager, the facility caters to all levels. It’s an excellent choice for anyone looking to improve their game in a lively environment.

AT Maniac Basketball Academy, Andheri West.

CALL 8169607438

COST Expert coaching Rs 2,000 onwards

Resume play

Previously known as PJ Club, this academy has two well-equipped basketball courts. The courts are fitted with floodlights, and the club provides balls and additional amenities for players. Members enjoy extra perks, and the affordable membership offers access to the facilities during designated hours. It’s a great spot for both casual and regular players. The club’s basketball facilities are ideal for anyone looking to enjoy the sport.

AT St Anthony’s Institute, corner of 21st/33rd Road, Bandra West.

CALL 2268833369

COST Rs 1,500 onwards

Intense focus

The basketball training programming offers an exciting, high-intensity experience designed to provide comprehensive development for students. Led by experienced coaches, the programme focuses on four key components: Introductory, Foundational, Advanced, and Performance levels. These stages ensure a structured path for growth, with personalised attention to each player’s needs. From basic skills to elite performance, the programme supports players at every stage of their journey. With expert guidance, students can progress steadily and build a strong basketball foundation.

AT Gold Standard Sports Zone, Podar Sports Academy, Linking Road, GOI Staff Colony, Santacruz West.

CALL 8433960163

COST Rs 1,700 onwards

A basketball game at Bandra YMCA. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Hear it from the player

Karishma Tolani, 35, was an avid basketball player. She played point guard for Bandra YMCA in 2013. “I had to travel a long distance to reach the court at Bandra as it was one of the only accurately measured and maintained courts back then; we’ve come a long way since then. There are a lot more opportunities to practice today, making it easier for players to be prepared to participate in tournaments,” Tolani shares. She also suggests that players should try every position on the field so they can empathise with other players when the game gets tough.