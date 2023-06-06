Follow these 5 tips to wear loose pants and look stylish

Recently, Mandira Bedi rocked her wide leg pants look. A city-based designer suggests how to wear loose pants that spell style and comfort in equal measure

Printed wide leg floor-sweeping pants with kitten heels; Radhika Apte in co-ords with high-waisted wide leg pants and a bralette crop top; German digital creator Maria Barteczko tucks in her over-sized shirt at the waistband of her wide leg pants; Mandira Bedi in green pleated pants. Pics courtesy/Getty Images, Instagram

If skinny jeans ever make a comeback, we will not be subscribing to the trend. Now is the time for wide leg pants and their sister styles to be celebrated including flared, boot-cut, straight cut, bell bottoms, dress pants. Heck we will even make palazzos work if we have to. Of the many celebrities spotted sporting this style is Mandira Bedi, who recently stepped out in pleated wide pants from Grass by Gitika Goyal. Bedi wore the high-waist pair in olive green with sneakers and a crop tank top. Nisha Sainani, fashion designer and stylist, lists different ways to sport these pants.

Pick your silhouette

To elevate a casual T-shirt with wide leg denims is not a problem. The trick is to play with silhouettes. Sainani suggests tucking the front of the tee or shirt into the pants or wearing short tops that end right where the waistband of the pants begins. This, she says, will help add structure to a loose or flared bottom.

Create silhouettes with harness belts, vests, across-the-shoulder fanny packs, a tight and thin inner under a super cropped top, or a corset over your tee. Tops with adjustable drawstrings on either side or tops that are shorter on the sides will help create or accentuate curves.

Nisha Sainani

But don’t be afraid of a loose tee and wide leg denim combination. Oversized clothes are always chic.

Play around with silhouettes on your pants too. Opt for a pair with many pockets, drawstrings on the legs, ankle-length, a high-waisted corset denim, flared shorts or ones that sweep the floor.

Fit it right

High-waist pants are great until you have to sit down. A personal trick is to get a size or two larger than the usual, and pair this bulky bottom with a bralette or short top and jacket or an open shirt. Don’t underestimate the comfort of a mid-waist pair that sits well on your hips. Go semi-casual and chic with denim, corduroy, cotton and linen, and formal with dress pants.

Cargos are cool

Apart from regular beige or moss green (not camouflage) cargos, try a pair with a pop of colour — pink, purple, light blue or even white. Style your pair with a corset or crop top.

Prints and co-ords

Be dramatic with your choice of wide leg pants. Add print on print. Linen co-ords will give you casual chic. For a more dressed-up look, try fitted co-ords with a bralette.

Which shoe fits?

Opt for the usual tried and tested Birkenstocks or chunky sneakers for a casual look, heels or heeled boots on calf-length wide pants, or break rules and add kitten heels on almost floor-sweeping pants.

