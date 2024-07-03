Today is Alice in Wonderland Day, and we’ve packed in some fun, quirky and spooky ways to celebrate the Lewis Carroll classic

Alice and (left) the Red Queen in stills from Tim Burton’s 2010 film adaptation. Pics Courtesy/Youtube

Listen to this article Alice in Wonderland Day: Here's your guide to celebrating the Lewis Carroll classic x 00:00

On this day, 162 years ago, mathematician and writer Lewis Carroll (Charles Dodgson’s pen name) first narrated the story of Alice in Wonderland to the young Alice Liddell and her sisters during a boat ride on the river Thames in London. The narrative went on to become one of the most loved and celebrated classics in literature. The references are everywhere — in theatre, in costumes and fashion, in the Beatles’ songs and in films. We’ve picked some of our favourite finds.

WATCH

Alice in Wonderland (2010): Tim Burton interprets the classic not as a children’s book but a strange, petrifying adult novel. In this adaptation, Alice returns to the Wonderland following the White Rabbit in a waistcoat but she is no longer seven as she was in the books. The rabbit McTwisp does not have gentle eyes like the animated 1951 Disney version. The oraculum has declared that she will slay the beloved Jabberwock. The Red Queen has sent a search party for her. The world is darker and though Wonderland seems to be acquainted with Alice, Alice does not remember it. The film must be watched for its stunning visuals, and Helena Bonham Carter’s extraordinary performance as the Red Queen.

LOG ON TO Disney+ Hotstar

Frank Beddor. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

LISTEN

All Things Alice by Frank Beddor: In this podcast, Frank Beddor, author of Looking Glass Wars trilogy, interviews creators who have designed video games, written retellings, created artwork, shot documentaries, produced musicals and started the Lewis Carroll Society of North America, inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The adulation for the book seems evident in the episodes, but each creator has an innovative interpretation. Their most recent episode, released in June, was with Emmy Award-winner and playwright Mark Saltzman, who speaks about the creative process behind his take, Alice, Formerly of Wonderland.

LOG ON TO Spotify, Apple Podcast

READ

The Story of Alice: Lewis Carroll and the Secret History of Wonderland: In Robert Douglas-Fairhurst’s exciting exploration of the world of Alice, he sneaks a look into the life of the author as the young entertainer of his family, the Dodgsons, and his peculiarities as a Victorian photographer. He writes about the life of Alice Liddell, her contribution to the masterpiece, and the famous boat ride. The world of Alice in Wonderland is not one that is usually “associate[d] with the Victorians”, he notes. It is “noisy, colourful, brimming with energy” yet the darkness and oddities that make up Alice’s inner life reflect the era’s mood precisely and contribute to the timelessness of the story.

AVAILABLE All leading e-stores

DID YOU KNOW?

In June this year, the image-sharing social media platform Pinterest created an Alice in Wonderland-themed advertisement.

Explore Alice’s Wonderland

. Take a virtual trip to Wonderland: Alice Curiouser and Curiouser at the V&A Museum

LOG ON TO vam.ac.uk/exhibitions/alice-curiouser-and-curiouser

. Make your own Drink Me potion: Heston Blumenthal’s Drink Me Recipe

LOG ON TO: Heston’s Feasts on YouTube

. Wonderland merchandise: Alice in Wonderland Box Set that includes fun collectibles inspired by the classic

LOG ON TO: booksetcstore.com/collections/box-sets