Actor Vivaan Shah will aim to bring the genres of noir and macabre theatre back in style with a stage adaptation of an Edgar Allan Poe short story set in a mental asylum

Vivaan Shah performs his solo act during a previous performance in the city

Listen to this article Reading Edgar Allan Poe changed my life: Actor Vivaan Shah ahead of his solo act based on the writer's short story x 00:00

Growing up under the wings of veteran theatre makers Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah doesn’t remember a time when theatre wasn’t a part of his life. “I would often hang out backstage, and be fascinated by the crew loading props onto trucks after performances. Being an overenthusiastic child, I would rush to lend a hand sometimes,” he recalls fondly. As Shah prepares to present his new mystery thriller this weekend, we reckon he’ll miss the trucks doubly.

ADVERTISEMENT



Edgar Allan Poe. PIC COURTESY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Directed, performed, and narrated, all by the actor, the literal one-man-show performed with minimal props is the actor’s take on The System of Doctor Tarr and Professor Fether, a short story by American poet and author Edgar Allan Poe — an old obsession for Shah. “Reading Poe changed my life. He wrote about the human mind in a singular way, and probed some of the greatest mysteries of the mind. Interestingly, not a lot of people know about Poe’s humorous side that lends itself effortlessly to some exciting theatre adaptation possibilities,” he explains.

Among the few who always knew, is the actor’s father and mentor, Naseeruddin Shah. “We [Motley] would stage big productions of Shakespeare, George Bernard Shaw and Tennessee Williams. I remember being a part of Androcles and the Lion by Shaw when I was all of five. But with time, all the taam-jhaam [arrangements] became an ordeal. Imagine getting more than 30 actors together every single time. That’s when my father turned to seeking inspiration from prose, which led to plays based on essays and stories by Ismat Chughtai, Manto, Stephen Leacock, and now, Poe,” the 34-year-old reveals.



Ratna Pathak Shah and five-year-old Vivaan at a performance of Androcles and the Lion

The upcoming play follows a naïve visitor’s misadventures at a mental asylum in southern France that hides more than meets the eye. “The magic is in the characters. My favourite part is putting on multiple European accents over the course of the play because I’m playing all the characters. I enjoy it to the core,” laughs Shah, who calls the solo act liberating. “When you see me act, you might call it over-the-top. It’s dramatic, and unabashedly so. Naturalism and method acting has become the norm, because you see it all around you — in TV shows, web series, and in plays. But my heart lies in surrealism,” the actor reveals. We aren’t surprised; Shah’s Instagram handle gave it away before he did: @thesurrealvivaanshah.

The artiste, while taking a detour off the beaten path, is still mindful of the responsibility he carries. “Growing up, I only ever cared about what my parents thought of my art. If they liked it, I would be the happiest man in the world. Now, there’s an audience that I also need to take into consideration,” he points out. However, Shah has no plans to leave his carefree version behind as he gears for the performance. “As an adult, I am constantly looking to tap into the child inside me. The unmotivated, purely impulsive style of expression fits my genre perfectly,” he assures us.



Naseeruddin Shah. FILE PIC

At this point in the conversation, we’re met with a classic noir trope. We learn that Shah has a close companion who has been working from the shadows. Kunal Sharma, who is entrusted with the light design, carries a mammoth responsibility on his shoulders. “So much of what noir and macabre are, is because of the lighting. The interplay of light and shadow, or as the Italians call it, chiaroscuro, is the key to setting the right ambience,” Shah shares, adding, “Recreating the emotions that you’d experience watching films from bygone eras, like that of German expressionism, isn’t an easy task to pull off on stage.”

The actor admits a play like this comes with its own share of downsides too. Missing your theatre peers, for instance. “I miss the collaborative spirit that fills the room during a rehearsal,” he reminisces. Another creative pursuit that the actor continues to kindle might help with that. With two web series — a medical drama and a finance thriller — on the cards, and a movie that will speak about communal harmony, in the pipelines, we’re sure the actor has been in great company.

ON August 17, 6 pm and 8 pm; August 18, 5 pm and 7 pm

AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Janki Kutir, Juhu.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.in

ENTRY Rs 150