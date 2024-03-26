World Theatre Day 2024: Theatre makers on the workings of the stage, and changes they would like to see in Mumbai

On World Theatre Day today, we speak with theatre makers to learn about the workings of the stage and changes they would like to see in Mumbai. Plus, a curated guide to performances this weekend

The need for commercial theatre



After a lull, people are now coming back to the theatre. It is great to see more and more shows enjoying a good run. I wouldn’t say it is at 100 per cent in the commercial space, but it is much better. There are also quite a few plays about poets and musicians emerging. There is a lot of such productions coming to the fore right now. People like to step out and enjoy musical plays, and sometimes, it is just coincidental.

Things to change: The financial struggle of theatre remains. I suppose that is a continuous struggle when it comes to the lack of support or funding. People, especially newer theatre groups, are still finding it a challenge to make theatre happen. Beyond that, I wish there would be more commercial plays happening, especially in English. I do feel that is something we need to push and revive across the board. Otherwise, there are so many young people doing theatre, and that is great to see.

Shernaz Patel, artistic director, Aadyam

To celebrate diversity

In our conversations with young theatre makers one fundamental question we ask is why we do what we do. And in the discussion that follows, questions often come up about the role of the arts in general, and theatre, in particular. World Theatre Day is a good occasion to ponder this.



Things to change: Only a few weeks ago a student production in a university space was physically attacked allegedly for “hurting the sentiments” of the majority community. There are many other such instances of the narrowing of tolerance for different viewpoints.

And this is where theatre can play a role, because eventually the strength of the arts is in celebrating different viewpoints. Not just celebrate but also to assert that despite all our differences — and there are many of those — there is something universal that connects everyone. I believe this is the primary challenge that we in the theatre need to engage with.

Sunil Shanbag, theatre maker, co-founder, Tamaasha Theatre

Challenge of the times

In the post-pandemic phase, a number of smaller places to perform are on the rise. Theatre is becoming a more intimate experience, especially in Mumbai. On the other hand, there is also an artistic resilience about the growing curtailment of what we speak about and how we can speak about it. That’s just the world we live in. I believe that right now, time has thrown down a gauntlet to playwrights to find a way to circumvent this [curtailment]; and many of them are answering it.



Things to change: I wish to see more infrastructure put in place. I genuinely believe that where we are in 2024, information is not the primary need or purpose of a human being. However, empathy and what you feel about that information, is what theatre can impart.

My recco: I would recommend When the Rain Stops Falling by Andrew Bovell, an Australian playwright. The play is set across 150 years, a generational story about many things that we are obsessed about now. Another adaptation of Every Brilliant Thing, that we also staged, is now available on HBO.

Log on to: dramaonlinelibrary.com

Quasar Thakore Padamsee, founder, QTP Productions

Need for more spaces

There are definitely a lot of smaller venues in Mumbai, which is great. Many of them are new, so they are still cultivating audiences. I think what we desperately need in this city is other larger venues to perform at. When it comes to theatre, unless it is subsidised it is difficult.



There is one Prithvi Theatre and a thousand theatre companies that want to perform there. There are a lot of people doing interesting work though. I think that theatre is always going to be a medium for young theatre makers, and as long as they are around, exciting stuff will happen.

Things to change: Honestly, if we had more spaces and more support, things would be better. Beyond a point, it might sound like the same story over and over again. In a city like ours, we are starved for venues. People are willing to come and watch theatre in Mumbai.

My recco: One of the plays I recently read and enjoyed is Ayad Akhtar’s Pulitzer-winner Disgraced. I really liked reading it. Other than that, I caught the recent screening at the NCPA of Vanya with actor Andrew Scott. He is a wonderful performer.

Log on to: Disgraced on dramaonlinelibrary.com

Sheena Khalid, director, Patchworks Ensemble

A scene from Project S.T.R.I.P

A moment from Anandowari

