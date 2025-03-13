From mouth tapes to melatonin, sleepmaxxing is redefining bedtime rituals. On the eve of World Sleep Day, we put the spotlight on why sleep health and better rest are key

Building a sleep-friendly environment can be a safe way to optimise sleep. Representation pics

On her way to the airport, makeup artist Bianca Louzado shares her go-to sleep ritual — a blend of magnesium spray, a lavender-infused weighted eye pillow, and a comforting cup of chamomile tea — essential for unwinding after long workdays and odd travel hours. “Chamomile tea is my ultimate relaxation aid,” Louzado says. “It’s perfect for easing insomnia, menopause symptoms, or post-pregnancy recovery. After dinner, I wind down by moisturising my feet and applying magnesium spray to soothe sore muscles and prevent dryness. Frequent travel and long hours strain my eyes, making sleep elusive. That’s where my flaxseed eye pillow, infused with calming lavender, works wonders. It relieves tension, blocks out light, and helps me slip into a deep, restful sleep.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Louzado, many Mumbaikars are embracing sleepmaxxing — a viral trend among Gen Z and millennials aimed at optimising sleep for better health and productivity. Popular methods include mouth tape, magnesium, sleep trackers, jaw straps, red light therapy, tart cherry juice, and relaxation supplements.

Dr Radhika Banka; Roohi Punjabi and Dr (Col) SP Rai

Dr (Col) SP Rai, consultant, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, defines sleepmaxxing as optimising sleep for peak well-being through routine, environment, hygiene, and stress management. The payoff? Better energy, focus, immunity, weight balance, and deeper rest.

Bring in the structure

Dr Rai recommends calming activities like meditation, deep breathing, and reading under dim light to ease stress, while a warm bath signals sleep readiness. He also stresses a sleep-friendly environment — a cool (15-19°C) dark room with minimal noise and comfortable bedding that supports deeper, more restful sleep.

Bianca Louzado wears a sleep mask as part of her routine

Dr Radhika Banka, Consultant Respiratory Physician at PD Hinduja Hospital, stresses a consistent bed-time and limiting screen time before sleep. “Avoid screens 30 minutes before bed; if sleep doesn’t come after 20 minutes, get up and do a relaxing activity. Mentally unwinding and removing visible clocks can ease anxiety.” She also recommends a cool, dark room and a pre-bed shower to lower body temperature. While mouth taping — another viral sleepmaxxing hack — is trending to prevent snoring and dry mouth, doctors warn against forcing nasal breathing, as it can be risky.

Supplement your sleep

Dr Rai also advises caution about sleep supplements, recommending a ‘start low, go slow’ approach. Supplements like melatonin (0.5-3 mg), magnesium (200-400 mg), theanine, and glycine can support sleep by easing stress, relaxing muscles, and regulating body temperature. “Begin with 0.5-1 mg of melatonin or 200 mg of magnesium, increasing only if necessary. Melatonin is most effective 30 to 60 minutes before bed, while magnesium works best one-two hours prior. Melatonin should be used short-term alongside good sleep hygiene. Opt for fast-release melatonin or magnesium glycinate to reduce side effects and avoid long-term use to prevent tolerance, dependency, and disrupted melatonin production. Cycle usage and consult a doctor before prolonged use.”

Noise-cancelling earplugs can come in handy for light sleepers

For Mahim resident Isha Limaye, Cosmix’s Sleep Like a Baby has been a game-changer. The blend of cinnamon, schisandra, organic turmeric, jatamansi, fennel, coconut milk powder, nutmeg, cardamom, chamomile, beetroot, black pepper, and monk fruit helps her fall asleep faster, improves sleep quality, and reduces morning grogginess. Another option is Sereko’s calming candy tabs, formulated with magnesium lactate, saffron extract, and hydrolysed milk protein to support restorative sleep, balance sleep cycles, and reduce interruptions. Touted as a non-drowsy alternative to traditional sleep aids, clinical studies show they can improve sleep efficiency by 73 per cent, reduce sleep interruptions by 38 per cent, and lower acute mental stress by 21 per cent.

Keep the stress out of sleep

Bandra-based designer Roohi Punjabi swears by magnesium glycinate but admits screens are her biggest sleep disruptor. “The nights I doom-scroll, sleep is doomed.” She once tried melatonin but found it too strong, and is now opting for pranayama and Yoga Nidra — a 20-minute guided meditation by Lizzy Hill to unwind.

Dr Rai underscores that managing stress is key to sleepmaxxing, as it directly impacts sleep quality. “Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) helps reframe negative sleep patterns, while breathing exercises like box breathing calm the nervous system. Mindfulness, regular physical activity, and limiting stimulants like caffeine and alcohol further support restful sleep,” he explains. He also warns against common sleep mistakes: “Inconsistent sleep schedules confuse the circadian rhythm, blue light from screens suppresses melatonin and heavy meals before bed can cause discomfort. Even napping too long or too late reduces night-time sleepiness.”

Eat, work, sleep, repeat

Dr Banka highlights that while nutrients like tryptophan (in milk) and melatonin (in cherries) may aid sleep, evidence is limited. Factors like exercise, stress, and smoking also impact sleep. A balanced diet is key as processed foods, irregular meals, and rising caffeine intake can disrupt sleep. Dr Rai adds that almonds, walnuts, bananas, chamomile tea, warm milk, and kiwi support relaxation and melatonin production.

Tech matters

India’s wearable sleep tracker market, valued at $ (US) 300.5 million in 2023, is projected to reach $ (US) 658.9 million by 2030, reflecting the growing role of technology in sleepmaxxing. Innovations like Loop Dream earplugs, with their closed-loop design and ultra-soft silicone, offer 27 dB noise reduction for a secure, uninterrupted sleep — ideal for side sleepers or those with snoring partners. Red light therapy taps into specific wavelengths to enhance relaxation and align with the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. At the same time, InnerGize, a mental health wearable, uses Neuro-Acoustic Vagal Modulation to stimulate the vagus nerve, easing the body into a calmer state. From fine-tuning sleep environments to promoting deeper rest, tech is reshaping how we sleep.

Sip up to sleep

The Sleepy Girl Mocktail has become a popular bedtime drink in the West. It combines magnesium powder, tart cherry juice, and lemonade. Tart cherries naturally boost melatonin, while magnesium promotes relaxation, making it a soothing choice for better sleep.

The Guide suggests discussing new health routines with your doctor before putting it into practice