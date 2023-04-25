Enroll for these fun summer camps to learn some new interesting skills

Widen your interests or learn a new cool skill with these fun summer camps for teenagers and adults
Students can explore many art mediums in this programme
Art under the sun
Tarang Jain
Summer camps aren’t just for kids. Even without summer vacations, you can still make time to upskill or find a new hobby amidst all that adulting. The first on our curated list is the Art Portfolio Summer Intensive Program by Artiste 360 art school. While the main aim of the programme is to help students of art create their portfolios and get into the world’s top art and design schools, founder and mentor Tarang Jain tells us that it’s also a good opportunity for people to learn more about artistic practices across art forms. “You get exposed to different mediums and learn how to put your ideas together,” she shares. This is an eight-week course where participants can select topics to learn. This includes artistic explorations, ethics and credits, developing critical consciousness, transforming ideas into artworks, completing artworks during the course, mapping your work and more. They also have a packed schedule of workshops from May 2 onwards including product design, watercolour painting, mixed media, printmaking, zine, digital storytelling, conceptual art and more.
On June 5 to June 30 (July batches available)
at Artiste 360, 229, 1st floor, Ashoka Business Centre, LT Road, Crawford Market.
Log on to artiste360.com
Call 9321684446
Cost Rs 1,35,000 onwards
(Art Portfolio Program), R9,500 onwards ( for May workshops)
Head to summer school
A previous edition of Write your own play
St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts (SAPP) gets our vote for having an eclectic curation of workshops. The Awesummer 2023 summer school brings back some favourite workshops along with much more including new additions — from personality development and a voice workshop to walking the ramp and learning how to read Urdu poetry and prose. Flip through the schedule if you’re looking to dive into classical Sanskrit plays like ancient Indian poet Bhasa’s Swapna Vasavadatta and Urubhanga or Kalidasa’s Abhijnana Shakuntalam; approach and read your favourite films philosophically; write your own plays, and learn how to build a corporate image at the workshops. Each course is a few days’ long or takes place across weekends. Co-founder Dr Omkar Bhatkar shares, “This is the third edition of the summer school, and we tried to experiment with the courses based on what people are interested in learning.”
On May 1 to 31
At SAPP, St Dominic Road, Bandra West
Log on to @sappmumbai
Call 9769296630
Cost Rs 2,000 onwards
Whip up a new skill
Korean buns; (right) mocha cookies with hazelnut. Pics Courtesy/Bakebetterpro
Up for the ultimate taste test? Sign up for the 21-day baking challenge by Bake Better where you can learn 14 new recipes from professional chefs, turning you from a beginner to a pro. On the recipe cards are apple crumble cheesecake, pumpkin muffin, mawa cake, lava cake, black forest cookies and more. Through these recipes, you’ll be able to learn various baking techniques and tricks. It’s an online course that is great for people who want to learn a new skill, launch their culinary career or grow their baking business. It will also offer you access to group calls with chefs and a certificate
of completion.
On May 1
Log on to bakebetterpro.com/bake-better-challenge/
Cost Rs 399 (discount till April 30)