Wheels to go places: This bike rental company assists women in kickstarting their motorcycle riding journey

A travel and bike rental company offers motorcycle riding classes for women, adding fuel to their journey of independence and freedom

A riding expedition by Enfield Riders

Cruising through the streets on a 200-kg motorcycle with mixed feelings of adrenaline and calm coursing through your veins, needn’t be something reserved for one section of the population, which is why travel company Enfield Riders makes sure the pleasure of riding motorcycles is accessible to all. The company which rents out motorcycles and biking gear, assists clients in planning biking trips and conducts rides, began another vertical to their already multi-faceted company to bring the joy of riding to a new and eager clientele — women.



Students pose with course completion certificates

Their Woman Motorcycle Coaching (WMC) classes began in 2014 after founder-director Poornima Gujral realised that women pillion riders who accompanied them on biking trips expressed a desire to ride. Gujral and her husband Baljeet kickstarted these classes with the same ease as kickstarting a motorcycle — designing the syllabus and training the all-women coaches for the programme. The result is a two-day session that is held across locations in Mumbai as well as other cities, and students who have never ridden a bicycle are welcome.



Pranali Pednekar-Narse teaches a class (right) Bhavika Tahiliani

The course begins with an introduction; familiarising students with the feel of the motorcycle, introducing various parts and functions of the bike, and learning how to get it into first gear. By the end of the second day, senior trainer and WMC head, Pranali Pednekar-Narse, tells us that students are confident and prepped enough to ride by themselves. Students also opt for advanced coaching and practice sessions, and ultimately join the group for rides around and outside the city. Narse mentions, “The most common concern we get has to do with height. Will someone who isn’t very tall be able to ride an Enfield? The answer is yes. I’m four feet eight inches so I show students how to handle the bike confidently.” Gujral adds that the height of the rider and weight of the motorcycle has nothing to do with riding; it all lies in technique. Having trained over 3,000 women through the course, she notes that the number of women riders that join them on biking trips and weekend rides has doubled in the last five years. “We’re also working towards removing the stigma that women can’t ride or handle heavy motorcycles,” she shares.



Baljeet and Poornima Gujral

Fin-Tech consultant Bhavika Tahiliani signed up for the class last month and rates the experience as a must-try, sharing that the coaches are patient and encouraging, which instills confidence in students. She points out, “It was great to see students across age groups from teens to those in their late 30s, too.” Equipped with all riding techniques, she notes that with practice, she’ll be ready to hit the road. For Narse, the best thing about teaching is seeing students feel empowered and independent. Finally, we ask Gujral the requisites for joining the course, she happily announces, “Just the will to learn.”

On: July 30 and 31

At: Aarey Colony, Goregaon East.

Log on to: enfieldriders.com

Cost: Rs 7,500