New reading club explores diverse literary, culinary and storytelling practices

A reading community will debut a new series of events that deep-dives into culture, food, and literature, beginning with a Naga-themed event this weekend

Ekta Bhandari (second from left) and Anurag Kothari (extreme right) at a previous session

Is there anything as magical as sitting down with a book on a rainy Mumbai evening with some hot coffee? Turns out, if you have an adventurous palate and a slightly larger appetite, there might just be. City-based global readers’ community Read A Kitaab’s new programme titled CuLITnary Spaces aims to offer readers a peek into diverse world cultures through their literary, culinary and storytelling practices. For months now, plans for an inaugural Nagaland-themed session have been simmering under the covers. This weekend, they’re ready to be served hot.

A session in Bengaluru. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

“Across genres, authors have found a way to talk about food in their books. Some of them have taken the time to describe aromas and flavours in great detail. Naturally, readers like me are often left craving for a taste,” chuckles Ekta Bhandari, co-founder. The Eureka moment for Bhandari and co-founder Anurag Kothari came during an ongoing reading challenge called the India Reading Challenge. “We have been reading books written by authors across the length and breadth of the country. The diversity in culinary practices that it opened our eyes to, and pushed us towards finally launching the series,” she reveals.

Easterine Kire and Dr Temsula Ao. Pics Courtesy/Youtube

The debut session, hosted at a restaurant run by Naga chefs tomorrow will leave participants spoilt for choice. On the menu are an assortment of staples and delicacies like chicken amruso, anishi with smoked pork, dry chicken in bamboo shoot and yellow papaya salad. “As we dine, we’ll share trivia, facts and the cultural significance behind what’s on our plates. Bamboo shoots, for instance, play a central role in Naga cuisine. The spices, similarly, hold great cultural significance. They are used very mindfully, based on their scientific compositions,” Bhandari explains.

Anishi with pork and Chicken amruso

Although a voracious reader herself, Bhandari admits that researching about Naga culture hasn’t been a walk in the park. “I scoured bookstores across Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru for books written about the culture and history of Nagaland. By the end of my hunt, I had no good finds. This underlines how underrepresented the culture is in the cities,” she sighs, adding that an online search that followed, finally unveiled some interesting reads.

Smoked pork and kholar beans salad and Chicken with bamboo shoot

Be it Easterine Kire’s

A Terrible Matriarchy that presents a peculiar perspective on women’s oppression in a matriarchal household, or Dr Temsula Ao’s These Hills Called Home that presents itself as an eye-opener for those oblivious to the bloodshed that the region has been witness to, the books curated for the session will offer an insight into the everyday lives of the Naga people. “Stories from Nagaland need to be told. As an ever-growing and evolving community of readers, one of our goals is to unearth stories that you might not find in the bestsellers and popular choice sections,” Bhandari shares.

Ekta Bhandari

Can the not-so-voracious readers also join the cultural expedition? “Absolutely. We encourage new readers and those not familiar with world history to join us. Our next session, for instance, will put the spotlight on Persian culture, something not many might be well-informed about. Reading makes up a part of these sessions, but there will also be games, sharing of folklore, and a table of great food that you don’t have to be an intellectual to enjoy,” she signs off.

On July 14; 7.30 pm

At Naga Belly, Hubtown Premiere Residences, Four Bungalows, Andheri West.

Register @readakitaab on Instagram

Cost Revealed on request