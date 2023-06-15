Breaking News
Why you should indulge in these engaging activities in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 15 June,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Why you should indulge in these engaging activities in Mumbai this weekend

Pic Courtesy/Mubi India

Listen to this article
Why you should indulge in these engaging activities in Mumbai this weekend
Thursday
Learn to love life


This Pride month, catch a screening of Christophe Honoré’s moving tale of a teenager struggling with sorrow, identity and self-discovery in Winter Boy. 
Time: 6.30 pm
At: Alliance De Française Bombay, Theosophy Hall, Churchgate
Log on to: @afmumbai on Instagram


Friday
Drive with Stanley


Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Pic Courtesy/Instagram

If it is drama you seek this weekend, head over to watch this Mumbai take of Tennessee Williams’ iconic Streetcar Named Desire, to light up that fire.    
Time: 8 pm 
At: Royal Opera House Theatre, Mathew Road, Opera House, Girgaum. 
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.in
Cost: Rs 800

Saturday
Move with poetry

Mohiniattam performer Aneri Sheth will utilise the dance form to explore the themes and influences of Kalidasa’s poetry in spring.     
Time: 7 pm 
At: Apre Art House, Sanghvi House, Colaba. 
Log on to: aprearthouse.com 
Cost: Rs 350

Get busy with brushes

Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Pic Courtesy/Instagram

If you want to spend this weekend doing something more creative, then this might be your cup of tea. This weekend workshop offers aspiring artists a chance to understand and learn the secrets to creating the perfect abstract creations on a canvas. Learn to create your own individual signatures and the right way to use a palette knife, the balance of colours, different strokes and the quiet comfort of enjoying a day out. With all the equipment provided on site, all you need to do is get your brushes out and paint to your heart’s content. Participants can take their artworks home, too.
Time: 11 am at Shobha’s Art Studio, Indraneel, General Arunkumar Vaidya Nagar, Bandra West
Log on to: @in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost: Rs 1,000 (equipment provided)

Sunday
Cook with dad

Bond with your kids this Father’s Day weekend with a unique cooking session. Step into the kitchen and pass down family recipes.    
Time: 5 pm onwards 
At: Culinary Arts Studio, 2nd Floor, 247/248, Powai Plaza, Hiranandani Powai. 
Log on to: culinarycraft.in 
Cost: Rs 3,950 for two

Stretch for a cause

Get sweaty for the sake of your furry friends in an exclusive yoga with dogs event that brings together mental and physical health exercises for the benefit of the rescues in the city. 
Time: 10 am at Benercise, Bacha Mansion, Tardeo.
Log on to: @pawasana.com 
Cost: Rs 1,200 onwards

Catch the first bloom

Join nature lovers on a walk through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park to study the first blooms of the monsoon including the wild aromatic turmeric. 
Meeting Time: 8 am Meeting point CEC Center, Goregaon. 
Log on to: @bombaynaturalhistorysociety
Call: 9969798447
Cost: Rs 600 (BNHS members); Rs 700 (for everyone else)

