Will Kamala’s Walz triumph?

Tim Walz may have been an unlikely pick as Kamala Harris’s deputy for the Democrat’s US presidential bid; however, experts note that her selection process holds valuable insights for the corporate world

Earlier this week, US Vice President Kamala Harris named Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the upcoming presidential election. Her team’s pick surprised many and has been described as ‘refreshingly random’. Walz is the first non-lawyer on a Democratic ticket since 1980, is known for his middle-class Midwestern roots and does not have much of an existing relationship with Harris. But, as per reports, in his interview with the Vice President, Walz agreed to do the ‘hard things’ and claimed to be a team player. He also openly shared his vulnerabilities including the fact that he isn’t very popular in the country, and is not a great debater. Although the jury is still out about whether Walz will sway the Democratic vote in Harris’s favour, his nomination does highlight the many nuances of picking a suitable deputy in a high-stakes environment.

Striking the right balance

“As a business leader, the traits that matter the most in a potential deputy is whether they share the vision and culture of the organisation, if they are willing to go that extra mile to achieve the requirements of the company and if they take ownership of their role,” says Hemalatha Raghuvanshi, co-founder and chief human resources officer (CHRO) of Sekel Tech. Notably, in his interview, Walz proclaimed that his bid was ‘not about himself but about America’s working families’ and that he would ‘run through a brick wall’ if he had to, to get things done.



Taylor Elizabeth, an emotional intelligence coach, notes the fine balance between commonality and contrast when making the pick. “It is advantageous to select someone who complements your leadership style while also bringing to the team a unique perspective. A deputy with a contrasting style can offer diverse perspectives, skills and approaches that enrich decision-making processes and enhance problem-solving capabilities. At the same time, having some common ground in values, goals or work ethics can help ensure alignment in the overall direction and vision of the team or project. This blend of similarities and differences can create a dynamic and an effective leadership partnership that leverages the strengths of both individuals,” she adds.

Do opposites attract?

Much has been said about Harris and Walz having very little in common, with some sources mentioning that his inclusion on the list of potential candidates was something of an afterthought. However, when the duo first met at during the Vice President’s visit to a Planned Parenthood clinic at St Paul a few months ago, their conversation revealed shared values between the two. Walz’s rising popularity on social media for his quick quips at the opposition also caught the attention of Harris’s team. So, did the few but strong similarities work in Walz’s favour or was it the contrasts? According to experts, it may have been a little bit of both.

“Some level of personality mirroring cannot be avoided if your deputy considers you a role model. But it can be unhealthy for the organisation if the mirroring is of a higher level — the organisation doesn’t need a deputy who is a postman for the leader but rather an individual who thinks things through and does things for the benefit of the company,” says Raghuvanshi.



Elizabeth adds that while a deputy who mirrors your leadership style can create a cohesive and aligned front, promoting consistency in decision-making and presenting a unified leadership image to the team, a potential downside is the risk of groupthink and a lack of diverse perspectives, which could limit creativity and innovative problem-solving. “On the other hand, a deputy with a contrasting leadership style can inject fresh ideas, challenge assumptions, and introduce new approaches that spark creativity and innovation within the team. Their ability to fill skill gaps and approach challenges from different angles can lead to more robust decision-making processes and a broader range of solutions,” she shares. To avoid misunderstandings and navigate differences constructively, the deputy and leader must both have effective communication and conflict resolution strategies.

Helping hand

A smooth transition for your next-in-line is crucial to ensure smooth functioning and to optimise their chances of success. “Transparent communication is key in this process. By openly discussing the selection criteria, rationale, and the qualities that make the deputy an ideal choice, you can instil confidence in the team and demonstrate a commitment to inclusivity, objectivity and fairness. Actively highlighting the deputy’s strengths, expertise and potential contributions can help your team to recognise the value they bring to the table. This not only boosts the deputy’s credibility but also cultivates respect and appreciation among team members,” says Elizabeth. If feasible, she suggests involving team members in the decision-making process to further reinforce their sense of ownership and investment in the new leadership structure, while Raghuvanshi recommends defining clear processes and workflows to enhance efficiency.

