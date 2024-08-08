Convention Chair Minyon Moore then certified Walz as Harris’ running mate

Kamala Harris speaks alongside running mate Tim Walz in Philadelphia. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article Kamala Harris, Tim Walz now officially US Democratic Party nominees x 00:00

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have officially been certified the Democratic Party’s nominees for President and Vice President respectively, the ruling party announced on Tuesday. Harris and Tim Walz officially accepted the nominations Tuesday, following the close of delegate voting on Monday, August 5th, and the official certification of the roll call by Convention Secretary Jason Rae.

Convention Chair Minyon Moore then certified Walz as Harris’ running mate. “It is my great honour and privilege to congratulate the Democratic Party’s official nominees for President and Vice President, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

“A Harris-Walz ticket represents the future of the Democratic Party and our country. Their vision to lower costs for working families, ensure reproductive freedom for every American, and stand up for our democracy will guide us as a Party as we mobilize supporters to get out the vote this November,” he said. “The momentum and unity of our party is unprecedented, with 99% of all delegates in our roll call casting their vote to turn Vice President Harris into President Harris this November,” Harrison said.

