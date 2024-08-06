The strategy is similar to how then-candidate Joe Biden announced Harris as his vice-presidential pick during the 2020 election campaign.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to unveil her running companion soon, ahead of their combined appearance at a rally in Philadelphia. According to sources familiar with the decision, she has narrowed her options to three finalists: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The announcement is expected to be made by video message before the gathering, however, the exact hour is unknown. This strategy is similar to how then-candidate Joe Biden announced Harris as his vice-presidential pick during the 2020 election campaign.

This declaration comes as Harris takes the major role on the Democratic ticket as the party prepares for the November election against Republican Donald Trump. Since starting in this new role, she has been working to strengthen her campaign and invigorate support for the Democratic nomination.

Following the announcement, Harris will be joined by her chosen running mate and her husband, Doug Emhoff, for an evening rally in Philadelphia, similar to Biden and Harris' joint appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2020.

Following their time in Pennsylvania, Harris and her running companion will proceed on a five-day tour of key battleground states, stopping in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Detroit. However, a planned trip to Savannah, Georgia, has been postponed owing to the influence of Tropical Storm Debby, which may also impair their intended stop in Durham, North Carolina. Later this week, they will travel to Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Kamala Harris wins Democrat ticket

US Vice President Kamala Harris won the 2024 Democratic National Convention on Friday with a majority of the delegates' votes, according to the Washington Post. Democratic Party officials officially announced her as the party's presidential nominee, capping off a historic process that began less than two weeks ago when the former Democratic standard-bearer dropped out.

While Democrats banded together with amazing speed behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who has risen to the top of the party's ticket ahead of the November presidential election, it could be a different scenario with a running buddy. As Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly have emerged as likely finalists, both have experienced criticism from various organisations and people who might usually support Democratic causes, stated an earlier mid-day report.