Who’s Kamala Harris going to pick for running mate?

Democrats have unified with remarkable speed behind Vice President Kamala Harris as she has taken over the top of the party’s ticket heading into the November presidential election. It may be another story when it comes to a running mate. As Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen Mark Kelly have emerged as among the potential finalists, both have faced criticism from some organisations and activists who might otherwise be supportive of Democratic causes.

Harris’s team says she is interviewing six possible choices over the weekend before an announcement expected on Monday. The next day, she and her running mate will appear together at a rally in Philadelphia, then visit six more swing states. In addition to Shapiro and Kelly, Harris is said to be considering Minnesota Gov Tim Walz, Illinois Gov J B Pritzker and Gov Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Some congressional Democrats have promoted Kelly, a former Navy pilot and astronaut whose state has more than 370 miles of border with Mexico. They say his selection could help defuse attacks by the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, who argues that Biden administration’s immigration policies are too relaxed. Shapiro has high-profile supporters, too, including Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. She caused a stir by posting a video Friday depicting several Philadelphia-area officials and Democrats promoting Harris, but also playing up Shapiro as her running mate.

Donald Trump says he is pulling out of a September debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on ABC and wants them to face off on Fox News, making it increasingly unlikely that the candidates will confront each other on stage before the November election. In a series of Truth Social posts late Friday, the former president said his agreement to a Sept 10 debate on ABC “has been terminated” because he will no longer face Democratic President Joe Biden.

