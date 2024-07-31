360K people volunteer for Kamala Harris’s campaign

She is expected to be officially declared as the presidential candidate by the Democrats at the party’s national convention in Chicago next month

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

As many as 3,60,000 people have signed up to volunteer in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, her campaign has said, reflecting the groundswell of support in her favour in her race against former president Donald Trump.

Harris is the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. She officially declared her candidacy for president last week after incumbent President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for a second term. She is expected to be officially declared as the presidential candidate by the Democrats at the party’s national convention in Chicago next month.

If elected on November 5 to succeed President Biden, Harris—the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother—would not only be the first woman, but the first Indian-American, the first Asian and the first Black woman to ascend to the office. The Harris campaign said on Sunday it has intensified its effort after raising a whopping USD 200 million in a week and with 17,000 volunteers having signed up.

