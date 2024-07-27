US elections: Kamala Harris declares her candidature against Donald Trump

Kamala Harris would not only be the first woman, but also the first Indian-American, the first Asian, the first black woman and the first person of Jamaican descent to ascend to the office if elected

Vice President Kamala Harris. File Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris officially signed her forms on Saturday, declaring her candidacy for the post of President of the United States of America. She voiced confidence that she would win the high-stakes election on November 5.

The 59-year-old, who is of Indian and African origin, said on X (formerly Twitter), "Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote."

"In November, our people-powered campaign will win," the presumptive Democratic Party candidate said, reportedly referring to her electoral battle with former president and the Republican Party's nominee Donald Trump.

Vice President Harris launched her presidential campaign last Sunday, hours after President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew from the race for a second term. However, she is yet to be officially declared as the presidential candidate for the US election by the Democrats, reported PTI.

Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, would not only be the first woman, but also the first Indian-American, the first Asian, the first black woman and the first person of Jamaican descent to ascend to the office if elected in US election on November 5 to succeed President Biden.

Meanwhile, as per the PTI report, no other Democrats have announced their candidacy for the presidential race for the US election.

Harris has secured endorsements from more than 40 state delegations, surpassing the number of delegates she will need to win the nomination. If that support holds, Democrats will officially nominate her for president during a virtual roll call vote early next month.

According to the PTI report, under new rules adopted by the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday, the nominee will be selected as soon as August 1, and the candidate has until August 7 to select a running mate.

The party will meet for its convention in Chicago starting August 19, reported PTI.

Harris, who was a senator from California before she was elected vice president, quickly hit the campaign trail with events in Wisconsin, Indiana and Texas. Her campaign said it raked in more than USD 130 million since she officially joined the White House race, according to PTI.

The endorsement comes as 'Harris for President' kicks off a 'Weekend of Action' marking 100 days until Election Day (on November 5).

Team Harris is making its case to the voters, with over 1,70,000 volunteers and 2,300 events across the battleground states, who will decide this election about the fundamental choice they will face this November at the ballot box.

