Harris received 99 per cent of the votes of the pledged and automatic delegates at the conclusion of the roll call vote on Monday night

US Vice President Kamala Harris

Listen to this article Kamala Harris secures formal Democratic presidential nomination x 00:00

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, on Tuesday formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination, becoming the first Indian-American to be nominated as a presidential candidate of a major political party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris, 59, would face former US president and Republican nominee Donald Trump, 78, in the November general elections. Last Friday, Harris, who was abruptly thrust into the role of presidential candidate late last month after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for the White House, was declared the 2024 presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party after she won enough votes from Democratic delegates in a virtual roll call.

“I am honoured to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. I will officially accept the nomination next week. This campaign is about people coming together, fuelled by love of country, to fight for the best of who we are,' Harris had said.

Harris received 99 per cent of the votes of the pledged and automatic delegates at the conclusion of the roll call vote on Monday night. As many as 4,567 delegates from across the country cast their vote for Harris. The next steps in the nominating process include the certification of the roll call by the Democratic National Convention secretary Jason Rae, and the acceptance of the nomination by Harris and her running mate, certified by DNCC Chair Minyon Moore. Democratic Party delegates from across the country will then celebrate the nomination.

Harris’s running mate is Tim Walz

Kamala Harris has announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Walz, 60, emerged from a list of probable candidates who had better recognition and came from politically advantageous state.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever