The first stills of the upcoming Kate Moss biopic harken back to the supermodel’s iconic style. Here’s how you can take her leaf from her lookbook

Ellie Bamber as Kate Moss in the upcoming movie; (right) Kate Moss in a Union Jack jacket. Pics Courtesy/Instagram; Pinterest

Listen to this article With first stills from Kate Moss' biopic here, take inspiration from the English supermodel with these fashion tips x 00:00

The last of the supermodels. The notorious hard-partying rockstar-dating muse. The size-zero waif who epitomised the often-criticised heroin-chic aesthetic. Kate Moss is all these as well as one of fashion’s most enduring icons. From working with top designers, to dominating major runways across the world to gracing magazine covers, to acing several best-dressed lists — it seems that the fashion world simply can’t get enough of Moss. And if you were a ’90s kid, you would understand just how far-reaching Moss’s impact on popular culture was. That said, it’s understandable now that much of the conversation surrounding the recently released stills from Moss and Freud, Moss’s upcoming biopic, which features Ellie Bamber as Moss against the dizzying backdrop of the noughties fashion scene, has revolved around her memorable fashion moments. It also explores the unlikely relationship between the supermodel and famous British painter, Lucian Freud. “From fashion’s favourite muse in the ’90s to an enduring fashion force, Kate Moss’s bold, boundary-pushing style choices and her effortlessly chic vibe have always set her apart,” says fashion designer Sanjana Bubber. She shares a few simple tips to emulate Moss’s aesthetic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Moss sports skinny jeans; A boho-chic dress in lace; Moss in a streamlined silhouette paired with minimal make-up; Moss’s cropped, fitted leather jacket became a style statement

Mix it up

“Kate had an incredible way of mixing high-end couture with everyday basics to create looks that were completely her own. Whether wearing a tuxedo-style designer jacket with jeans or a luxe gown with Converse sneakers, she always found a way to balance her look to make it seem effortlessly put-together. At the same time, she experimented with contrasting textures and layered her pieces in interesting ways,” Bubber observes. To build a wardrobe as eclectic as hers, Bubber suggests investing in high-quality basics such as a pair of well-cut jeans, neutral-coloured blouses and a grungy leather jacket. Choose pieces that can be styled in multiple ways. For one-of-a-kind accent pieces, shop vintage or visit your local thrift. Don’t shy away from quirky, kitschy or eccentric pieces, which can add a touch of your own personality to a quintessentially chic ensemble — Moss too was partial to a bold animal print, Union Jack-inspired pieces and oversized statement jewellery. Accentuate your outfit with a maximum of one or two such pieces, to prevent the look from wearing you.

Moss’s monochromatic suits channelled ’90s minimalism

Less is more

Moss was one of the early pioneers of the ’90s minimalistic aesthetic. Monochromatic outfits, simple and streamlined silhouettes, neutral tones and subtle accents including lace trim, dainty embroidery and minimalist heels were hallmarks of her less-is-more mantra. “It’s important to understand the styles that work best for your body and garments you feel comfortable in. Focus on fit and fabric, and don’t shy away from adding an element of sexiness and femininity,” says Bubber.

Moss kept her suits casually sexy

She points out that even when styling risqué looks such as the controversial ‘naked’ dress, Moss’s barely-there makeup and messy bedhead added a touch of casualness that made it seem as though she wasn’t trying too hard. At the same time, Moss is no stranger to smart accessorising — a grungy pair of boots, a ripped leather jacket, oversized sunglasses or a feathery boa were some ways in which she infused her own rockstar personality into everyday looks.

Sanjana Bubber

Kate’s lookbook

Borrow from the supermodel’s wardrobe with these style essentials:

1. A fitted, cropped leather jacket

2. A calf or floor-length satin slip dress

3. Grunge-y band tees

4. Ballet flats and ankle-high boots

5. High-waist skinny jeans