Curated by Mumbai author Koral Dasgupta, a retreat in the lap of the Kumaon hills will discuss women power in Indian mythology

The landscape that ensconces Te Aroha in Dhanachuli

Listen to this article This art retreat in Uttarakhand allows writers to nurture creativity amidst nature x 00:00

Authors and poets have written at length about inspiration. It’s the wings on which words and ideas penetrate their minds. To find a small but encouraging community of writers, artists and commentators under one roof, the organisers of Kumaon Literary Festival have been hosting art and cultural retreats since 2014. This year, with the assistance of Koral Dasgupta — author of the Sati series, they have put together a retreat in Te Aroha, a unique property sporting pre-owned furniture and art in Dhanachuli, Uttarakhand. Festival director Asha Batra shares, “While supporting art and literature, we also wanted to promote responsible tourism. The property boasts of a museum of Indian popular culture and has an auditorium which can seat 150 people.”

The boutique property allows participants to read in its calming corners

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of the retreat is — Women Power in Indian Mythology: Revisiting the Hidden Voices. “Being in the lap of the Himalayas, we thought that the property would serve as a nurturing space for thinkers,” Dasgupta notes. She further elaborates on a topic that has now become a part of her identity. “We hope to dissect women’s leadership with regard to our Indian culture from myriad perspectives. And that is why we are looking forward to hosting aspiring writers or diversity and inclusion professionals.”

Koral Dasgupta

But how significant is a writer’s surroundings for their growth? Dasgupta adds, “Writing probably makes for only 10 per cent of an author’s job. The greater job they have is to devote themselves to thinking. But city life doesn’t allow us to think and read. It necessitates that we juggle multiple things; and that takes away from the practice of thinking.”



ON June 26 to 30

LOG ON TO facebook.com/KumaonLitFestival

CALL 8755080735

COST Rs 56,540 for double occupancy; R38,140 for single occupancy (three nights and four days); register for free

Also check out

1. Sangam House in Bengaluru hosts global writers’ retreats.

LOG ON TO sang-amhouse.org

2. Try out this Panchgani retreat for some peace.

LOG ON TO panch-ganiwritersretreat.com

3. Make sense of chaos at Alekhya in Parvati Valley.

LOG ON TO alekhya.co