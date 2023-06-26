Fitness experts, corporate heads on how Mumbai offices can adopt healthy regimes

Taking a cue from how a US-based corporation incorporates exercise in its workspace, fitness trainers and corporate heads gauge how healthy routines can enter Mumbai’s corporate setups

Better fitness enables employees to improve focus, productivity and performance in their professional fields. Representation pics

The post-pandemic burnout is real. Coping with corporate professionals suffering from long work hours leading to stress, poor fitness and health issues, companies are now taking an active interest in their employees’ health. In the United States, a meal-prep company, Nutrition Solutions, has offered its employees a fitness bonus to encourage them to take better care of their physical and mental well-being. Every Wednesday and Friday, their employees have the option of attending a free exercise session before starting work.

These workout sessions are considered to be a part of their work hours, and result in overtime pay. But do companies stand to benefit by encouraging their employees to take better care of themselves? We speak to fitness trainers and corporate leaders to understand the scenario.

The Corporate perspective

A fit body ensures clarity of mind

Amisha Vora, MD, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

From personal experience, I try to set an example of personal productivity through a regular fitness routine. Beyond that, we also organise physical events, seminars and webinars to enlighten employees on physical fitness. As a company, we have also tied up with Roundglass Living App where employees get their entire routine set, and a flexible timing to go through videos of yoga or meditation.

As someone who works in a live industry, my decisions impact not just me, but other investors. A balanced mind is vital to make decisions. I have noticed that whenever I have my morning sessions, I can see things with clarity. To a great extent, such programmes also depend on individuals and how they prioritise health. Providing more facilities, giving time and encouraging employees towards physical and mental fitness could be useful.

My recco: I often alternate my routine between walking and cardio or yoga. What I enjoy the most is to go for a swim.

Invest in employee fitness for mutual benefit

Shourya Chakravarthy, chief human resources officer, Aptech Limited

Generally speaking, a fitness regimen does lead to increased agility, encompassing both mental and physical aspects. By providing gym facilities within our office premises, conducting annual health checkups and organising periodic wellness awareness sessions, we promote a culture of well-being and work-life balance.

To effectively manage the balance between workout time and job efficiency, we also provide on-site fitness facilities, encouraging breaks, promoting time management and leverage remote work and virtual fitness options. Investing in employee fitness yields numerous benefits for a company. It promotes better health and habits, physical and mental well-being meaning reduced healthcare costs, improved productivity, and enhanced performance.

My recco: Regular practice of Prana yoga is an effective way to manage stress and improve focus.

(Right) Professionals who spend long hours at the desk should practice stretching and mobility exercises

The Fitness perspective

Adapt routine to lifestyle requirements

Rahul Patel, yoga trainer

Patel performs an asana

If you exercise in the morning, your body is more active and fresher than when you simply show up to work. If you do not devote time to physical improvement, you will not be able to contribute effectively with age.

A fitness routine should be adapted to the lifestyle of the individual. For instance, a person with a desk job would require movement-based exercises or yoga in addition to strengthening routines. However, planning a workout routine in the offices depends on how comfortable employees are to the idea.

My recco: I would suggest hanging to improve posture; leg balances will improve mobility and stability. Backward and forward bends as well as inversion are a must. If you wish to add a weight routine, deadlifts are recommended.

Fitness is a matter of daily progress

Binoy Boban, management executive and certified martial artist

In my last corporate role, I was the chief fitness officer of a company charged with motivating and helping the upper management team to stay fit. The attitude towards fitness can often flow down from the top of the company, and drive the rest of the employees.

In my experience, workouts are most effective when done in the morning. I have noticed a difference it makes in how people approach their days. After all, physical training is also a part of meditation. These routines are meant to help you improve your every day actions. They help improve your focus and response to challenges.

My recco: Walking is the simplest activity to do. The key is to challenge your body into new movements that wake your system into action.

Trained bodies make better decisions

Amod Sarang, founder and martial arts teacher, MMC Dojo

Sarang conducts a session

It is a known fact that moving your body and having better control of your physicality translates to mental benefits. It helps you grow stronger. It also improves reactions and confidence as well.

From the perspective of a martial arts trainer, physical improvement enables you to make better decisions on a daily basis. Your reflexes are sharper and you are better equipped to manage emotions. These factors translate directly into corporate and work-related action.

I do think corporations encouraging professionals to share a community space, use the gym or fitness programmes as ways to interact with other professionals as social animals help professionals in the longer run.

My recco: One of the key activities I recommend is hanging for a minute. It is a stretching and strengthening exercise. A simple HIIT (High intensity training) circuit routine can also prove effective.