Delectable delicacies to personalised accessories, here's your ultimate gifting guide for Valentine's Day 2025

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the pressure to find the perfect gift is real. From gifts for the hopeless romantic, a die-hard foodie to adventure junkies and book-loving dreamers, we pick out the best gifting options for the season

For the foodies

Bites of love

IF you are looking for something sweeter, these delectable treats will not only satisfy your partner’s sweet tooth but also add some sweetness to your relationship. Surprise them with a beautifully decorated cake or a box of assorted goodies and appeal to their taste.

Log on to: @mariasconfectionery

CALL 9152076401

Cost: Rs 480 onwards



A set of four Valentine’s themed chocolate cake bars

Sip, sip, hooray!

Mix up a red martini, craft cocktails together, or enjoy a classic drink with some premium Polish vodka to round off the special day. Paired with an intimate dinner or a cosy movie night, it adds just the right amount of class adn sophistication to your celebration.

Log on to: @zytoindia

Cost: Rs 2,500 (Zyto 3); Rs 3,500 (Zyto luxe)



A vodka-based cocktail

A sweet surprise

Add a fun and interactive element to your Valentine’s celebration with a breakable chocolate heart. Filled with delicious candy, this gift is as exciting to open as it is to eat. The act of cracking it open together adds a playful touch to the occasion, making it a memorable way to share some sweetness.

Log on to: @lepurechocolatier

Cost: Rs 1,200

For the romantics

Say it with style

A pendant that says “I love you” in 100 languages makes for a bold but intimate keepsake. A delicate yet meaningful choice, it will ensure that love is always close to the heart.

Log on to: @giva.co

CALL 8310183585

Cost: Rs 2,999



A set of square prints with choice memories

Memories in print

Surprise your partner with polaroid prints of your best memories, beautifully arranged with aesthetic clip lights, frames or mood boards. A perfect blend of nostalgia and romance, it’s the ideal way to relive your happiest times together.

Log on to: @thesquareprints

CALL 7012316217

Cost: Rs 299 (set of 10 prints)

Curated keepsakes

Whether your partner loves books, succulents, stationery or heartfelt showpieces, these diverse curated hampers have something for everyone. Thoughtfully assembled, these gifts reflect effort and attention to detail that show how much you care.

AT Satyam Collection, JTS Malani Road, near Eros Cinemas, Churchgate.

TIME 9.30 am to 8 pm

Log on to: satyamcollection.com

CALL 42138800/8419969611

For adventurous souls

A seaside siesta

Sometimes, the perfect getaway is just a short trip away. Book a day on the Ro-Ro ferry and set sail towards Alibaug, where a breezy coastal retreat awaits. Take a romantic walk along the beach and round off the evening with a laid-back brunch with ocean views for a memorable Valentine’s Day celebration.

Log on to: m2mferries.com

Cost: Rs 420 onwards

One for the road

If you and your partner love road trips, gifting high-quality riding gear is a thoughtful and practical choice. From durable riding jackets, gloves to protective gear, these essentials ensure safety and style on your adventures.

AT Rynox exclusive store, Landmark Society, Mahim West.

TIME 11 am to 8 pm

Log on to: rynoxgear.com

Cost: Rs 2,150 onwards

For the bookworms



A personalised embosser

Seal it with a stamp

A personalised book embosser is a perfect gift for an avid reader, adding a special touch. Featuring their name and a favourite quote, it’s an elegant and thoughtful way to celebrate their love for books.

Log on to: lemonadeindia.com

Cost: Rs 1,599

From the classics

If you are looking to find the right words to express your feelings, try these printed, framed posters with your favourite literary quotes. Whether they adore classic literature, poetry, or contemporary fiction, these posters add a personal and intellectual touch to your romance.

Log on to: printposters.in

Cost: Rs 480 onwards



A selection of crochet flowers and a plushie heart keychain

Handcrafted with love

Crochet gifts are a cosy and heartfelt way to show you care. From intricate bookmarks and adorable keychains to Valentine’s Day throw pillows, they can add a personalised touch to any book lover’s collection.

Log on to: @_theartstation

Cost: Rs 200 onwards

A gift for the senses

TASTE

Caffeine shots

A MOCHA shot is the perfect gift for when a coffee lover with refined taste cannot function enough to brew a coffee. It might just be a throwback to your first coffee date.

Log on to: zenmacoffee.com

Cost: Rs 799

SEE

Beating hearts

Handmade with vibrant beads in red, gold, black, and blue, these earrings add a bold and playful vibe to any look.

Log on to: @jenniandjanki

Cost: Rs 350

SMELL

Scented candles

Handcrafted and infused with enchanting aromas, these candles set the perfect mood for love, relaxation, or self-care.

Log on to: @swevenbysachi

Cost: Rs 199 onwards

HEAR

Personalized tunes

A personalised keychain with a link to “your song” could be just the right thing this Valentine’s Day.

Log on to: incrediblegifts.in

Cost: Rs 399

TOUCH

Love, paint, and good vibes

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a creative twist! A paint date is a fun way to spend quality time together.

ON February 14; 6 pm to 8 pm

AT The Corner Room, Khar.

Log on to: @desiartstudio_india

Cost: Rs 1,500 (single ticket); Rs 2,900 (Valentine couple)