On National Espresso Day, chefs and mixologists share innovative cocktail and dessert recipes that blend the refreshing taste of espresso with diverse flavours

Espresso cocktail and dessert recipes (Pics: Special Arrangement)

Coffee, a beverage that has come to occupy a personal and cultural significance for many, is loved in different forms across the globe. From the geography of coffee beans to brewing methods, various factors determine the taste and appeal of the drink.

Espresso, an Italian variant that boasts bold and refreshing flavours, is one of the most loved forms of coffee. National Espresso Day is observed on November 23 to highlight the history and evolution of this fresh brew.

While espresso is loved in its raw form, it can be used to create innovative cocktails and desserts that blend the richness of coffee with diverse flavours. Chefs and mixologists share some recipes you can try to celebrate the beverage.

Espresso Martini

The classic coffee cocktail, Espresso Martini is a refreshing mix of flavours. Chef Firoz from Craycraft, Andheri, shares, "The first time I tried an Espresso Martini, it felt like a revelation, a masterpiece in a glass – rich, velvety and brimming with character. This drink is a true celebration of bold flavours and craftsmanship. To me, it’s the perfect blend of indulgence and magic, and even today, every sip takes me back to that first spark of inspiration and passion."

Ingredients

Vodka – 40 ml

Coffee liqueur (like Kahlúa) – 20 ml

Freshly brewed espresso (hot or chilled, as per your preference) – 30 ml

Ice cubes (for shaking)

Method

Brew your espresso shot in advance. Allow it to cool slightly if you're using it hot, as this helps balance the drink's temperature when shaken. Add ice cubes to a cocktail shaker. The more ice, the better for proper chilling and dilution. Pour the vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso into the shaker. Secure the shaker lid and shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds. This creates a creamy foam from the espresso. Double strain the mixture (using a fine mesh strainer) into a chilled martini or coupe glass. The double strain ensures the foam is smooth and there are no ice shards. Top the drink with 3 coffee beans arranged in a triangle, symbolising health, wealth and happiness.

First Kiss

This cocktail recipe by mixologist Rahul Kankekar brings together bold and sweet flavours to create a perfect blend. "The inspiration behind First Kiss was to create a drink that captures the essence of innocence and romance. The boldness of bourbon meets the sweetness of rose and milkmaid, with espresso adding a rich intensity,” he shares.

Ingredients

Bourbon whiskey – 60 ml

Espresso shot – 30 ml

Milkmaid – 15 ml

Rose syrup – 15 ml

Method

Shaken and double strain. Garnish with a Little Heart biscuit.

Tiramisu Martini

Coffee + cocktail + dessert = A perfect combination! Tiramisu Martini offers a caffeine kick, alongside the beloved vanilla and chocolate experience. “While creating this cocktail dessert, our mindset was to bring the 90s old world aura together with a contemporary energy,” shares Dipankar Sardanha, Corporate Mixologist, Raasta Bombay.

Ingredients

Kahlua (coffee liqueur) – 20 ml

Vodka – 50 ml

Chocolate liqueur – 10 ml

Heavy cream (half & half)

Whipped cream (for garnish)

Chocolate shavings, ground coffee or cocoa powder (for garnish)

Ladyfingers (for garnish, optional)

Method

Chill your martini glass: Place your martini glass in the freezer for a few minutes to chill it. Combine ingredients: In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the Kahlua, vodka, chocolate liqueur and heavy cream. Shake well: Shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to chill and combine the ingredients. Strain and serve: Strain the mixture into the chilled martini glass. Garnish: Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with chocolate shavings, ground coffee or cocoa powder. You can also add a crumbled lady finger for a touch of tiramisu authenticity.

White Russian Tiramisu

This cocktail merges the rich, creamy texture of the classic White Russian with the decadent flavours of tiramisu. It's a dessert drink with an indulgent twist! Guneet Singh, F&B manager, Sesame, Hyatt Centric Juhu shares, “It’s a luxurious fusion that balances the richness of Baileys and vodka with a dollop of mascarpone and cocoa dust, bringing a touch of dessert to every sip.”

Ingredients

Vodka – 30 ml

Baileys Irish Cream – 30 ml

Double espresso (freshly brewed and cooled) – 30 ml

Mascarpone cream – 2 tbsp

Savoiardi (ladyfinger) for garnish

Cocoa powder (for dusting)

Method

Prepare the espresso: Brew a strong double espresso and let it cool to room temperature. Mix the cocktail: In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, Baileys Irish Cream and cooled espresso. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well until chilled. Serve: Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice (or serve it neat, depending on preference). Top with mascarpone cream: Gently float a dollop of mascarpone cream on top of the cocktail. You can whisk the mascarpone slightly to make it smoother if desired. Garnish: Lightly dust the top with cocoa powder, then garnish with a piece of Savoiardi or a small swirl of the mascarpone cream.

Classic Tiramisu

This coffee dessert is the perfect blend of creamy texture and rich flavours. “Tiramisu is a perfect harmony of creamy mascarpone, bold coffee and a touch of sweetness—simple yet indulgent. The key to a great tiramisu is balancing these flavours in every bite, creating a dessert that feels both comforting and luxurious at the same time,” says chef Parab of Laurel, By Flavors, Ahmedabad.

Ingredients

Mascarpone cheese – 500 g

Powdered sugar – 1/2 cup

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

Heavy cream (whipped to stiff peaks) – 1 cup

Strong brewed coffee (cooled) – 2 cups

Coffee liqueur (optional) – 2 tbsp

Sugar (optional) – 1 tbsp

Eggless ladyfingers or sponge cake fingers – 24-30

Unsweetened cocoa powder (for dusting)

Dark chocolate shavings (optional, for garnish)

Method

Prepare the coffee soak: Brew 2 cups of strong coffee and let it cool. Stir in coffee liqueur and sugar if using, then set aside. Make the mascarpone mixture: In a bowl, whisk together mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla extract until smooth. Whip the cream: In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream to stiff peaks. Combine: Gently fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone mixture until smooth and fluffy. Assemble the tiramisu: Quickly dip each ladyfinger into the cooled coffee soak and layer them in a dish. Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the ladyfingers. Layer again: Repeat with another layer of dipped ladyfingers and the remaining mascarpone mixture. Chill: Cover and refrigerate the tiramisu for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight. Serve: Before serving, dust with unsweetened cocoa powder and garnish with dark chocolate shavings if desired.

