As the world celebrates coffee today, Indian chefs share recipes for the classics and well as encourage you to innovate with coffee to make completely new dishes

Every year, International Coffee Day is celebrated on October 1 around the world. Over the years, the beverage has evolved to not only be limited to the cup but also appear in different kinds of savoury and sweet dishes. It is also why Indian chefs believe there is a lot more that can be done with coffee, and what better opportunity than today to start experimenting with it?



Ruchyeta Bhatia, who is the founder of Poetry By Love and Cheesecake expressed, “At the restaurant, we have always embraced the exquisite spectrum of coffee flavours from the bold richness of espresso to the comforting allure of a classic cappuccino. Today, we are witnessing a delightful resurgence of south Indian filter coffee, now being beautifully reimagined for a new generation.” The Mumbaikar believes the filter coffee is no longer confined to the Udipi restaurants of the South this brew is carving its niche in artisanal cafes. While they haven’t experimented with it just yet, they hope to shortly.



On the other hand, the love for coffee has also extended to the malls. Vikram Pai, who is the centre director at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, in Pune, explains, “As coffee culture continues to expand, we are seeing more people explore espressos, from macchiatos to Americanos, and this trend is only set to grow. While cappuccinos remain a favourite, there’s a growing appreciation for lattes, mochas, and flat whites. Coffee culture in India is evolving, with traditional filter coffee giving way to innovative brews like Iced Tiramisu Cappuccino, Iced Red Velvet Cappuccino, and Iced Matcha Latte.” At the mall, he says cafés such as Fyole, Blue Tokai, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, and Third Wave Coffee are becoming hubs for these experimental drinks, catering to both Gen Z and older generations. With the growing demand, the mall now has at least two coffee shops on every floor where people can easily take a quick break, recharge, and continue their shopping spree.”



While you may not be able to go to the mall today, mid-day.com asked chefs for recipes to help you enjoy coffee in your home in different forms. They not only share recipes for the classic filter coffee but also other coffee-based desserts that can be easily made at home. So why don’t you put your chef’s hat on and get into the kitchen to make a unique version of the classic chocolate mousse or innovate with tiramisu and chia pudding to create something new.



Filter coffee



The classic filter coffee is irresistible and one that has to be made to perfection to enjoy it completely. Gopinath Vyraperumal, assistant food and beverage manager at Courtyard by Marriott, Goa Colva shares an easy recipe that will get you to start your journey to appreciate the south Indian filter coffee.



Ingredients:

For decoction:

Water 1 ½ cup

Coffee powder 3 tbsp

For coffee:

Milk 1 1/2 cup

Sugar 4 tsp

Method:

1. Take a coffee filter of 5-6 serves. It consists of 2 cylindrical vessels (the bottom one for collecting brewed coffee decoction and the top one with perforated holes for adding ground coffee powder), a pressing disk, and a lid.

2. Add in 3 tbsp of filter coffee powder/ground coffee into the perforated vessel. add more coffee powder, for strong coffee.

3. Press tightly with the help of a pressing disk.

4. Boil 1½ cups of water and pour slowly into the top vessel covering it almost full.

5. Cover with the lid and rest for 30 minutes without disturbing.

6. After 30 minutes, the decoction would have collected at the bottom of the vessel.

7. Pour 1/4 of the glass with the decoction. adjust the quantity of decoction based on strong you prefer.

8. Add in 1 tsp of sugar or adjust to your sweetness.

Almond coffee deliciae



At Megumi in Bandra, they make delicious Almond Coffee Deliciae. It is a decadent treat that showcases the delightful combination of an almond and coffee-flavoured mousse complemented by a scoop of honey avocado ice cream and a sprinkle of pecan nut crumble for added texture and flavour.

Ingredients:

Yolk 78.5 gm

Water 40 gm

Sugar 112 gm

Gelatine sheets 7 gm

Amul cream 75 gm

Coffee beans 22.5 gm

Vanilla pods 1/2 gm

Mascarpone cheese 280 gm

Whipped cream 280 gm

Method:

1. Soak gelatin: Soak 5 to 6 gelatin sheets in cold water for 5-10 minutes. Squeeze out excess water and set aside.

2. Coffee infusion: Simmer 25 gm coffee beans with 50 ml water for 10 minutes. Strain to remove beans.

3. Make Mousse base: Whisk 3 to 4 egg yolks with 100 gm sugar until creamy. Gradually add the warm coffee infusion, then return to low heat, stirring until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and stir in gelatin until dissolved.

4. Add cream and vanilla: Mix in 75 gm Amul cream and 0.5 gm vanilla pods until combined.

5. Fold in mascarpone and whipped cream: Gently fold in 280 gm mascarpone cheese, then fold in 280 gm whipped cream until smooth.

6. Chill: Spoon mousse into desired shape or glasses and refrigerate for at least 4 hours until set.

7. Serve: Top with a scoop of honey avocado ice cream and sprinkle with pecan nut crumble. Garnish as desired and enjoy.

Tiramisu Chia Pudding (Serves 2 - 4 portions)



A take on the classic tiramisu, chef Stefan Gadit, who is the head chef at Torii, By Gauri Khan, says you can make the best of both worlds by combining the dessert and chia pudding to make Tiramisu Chia Pudding.



Ingredients:



Chocolate Layer

Chia seeds 2 tbsp

Cocoa powder 1 tbsp

Coconut milk 1/2 cup and 2 tbsp

Maple syrup 1/2 tbsp

Coffee layer

Chia seeds 2 tbsp

Strongly brewed espresso 1/4 cup

Coconut milk 1/4 cup

Maple syrup 1/2 tbsp

Vanilla layer

Chia seeds 2 tbsp

Coconut milk 1/2 cup

Vanilla extract 1/2 tsp

Maple syrup 1/2 tbsp

Cocoa powder to top (optional)

Method:

1. Chocolate layer: Whisk the chia seeds, cocoa powder, coconut milk and maple syrup together in a bowl. Whisk until all the cocoa powder is incorporated. Then cover and place in the fridge to set for at least one hour, or overnight.

2. Coffee layer: Whisk the chia seeds, espresso, coconut milk and maple syrup together in a bowl. Cover and place in the fridge to set.

3. Vanilla layer: Whisk the chia seeds, coconut milk, vanilla extract and maple syrup together in a bowl. Cover and place in the fridge to set.

4. Assemble: Remove the three layers of chia pudding from the fridge. If the chia pudding feels too thick, add an extra splash of coconut milk and mix it in. Grab a jar and layer each chia pudding in the cup starting with chocolate on the bottom, followed by coffee and vanilla on top. Optionally serve with a dusting of cocoa powder.

5. Store in the fridge for up to 3 days.

