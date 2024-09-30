Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > International Coffee Day Elevate your coffee routine with these must try recipes

International Coffee Day: Elevate your coffee routine with these must-try recipes

Premium

Updated on: 30 September,2024 10:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Top

From piping hot coffees to decadent desserts, chefs share tempting recipes for you to try on International Coffee Day

International Coffee Day: Elevate your coffee routine with these must-try recipes

Coffee recipes to celebrate International Coffee Day

A beloved beverage for centuries, coffee’s ritualistic existence in our lives cannot be overstated. Different cultures around the globe serve it in myriad ways, alongside the modern endless iterations that come from the experimentations of culinary experts and novices. Whether it is a piping hot beverage, a rich dessert, or a chilled cocktail, International Coffee Day celebrates the love of this iconic beverage in all its diverse forms. From sizzling hot coffees to decadent desserts, chefs share tempting recipes to ace at home.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian food mumbai food Food and drink Food Recipes Lifestyle news lifestyle

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK