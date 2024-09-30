From piping hot coffees to decadent desserts, chefs share tempting recipes for you to try on International Coffee Day

A beloved beverage for centuries, coffee’s ritualistic existence in our lives cannot be overstated. Different cultures around the globe serve it in myriad ways, alongside the modern endless iterations that come from the experimentations of culinary experts and novices. Whether it is a piping hot beverage, a rich dessert, or a chilled cocktail, International Coffee Day celebrates the love of this iconic beverage in all its diverse forms. From sizzling hot coffees to decadent desserts, chefs share tempting recipes to ace at home.