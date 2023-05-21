Enjoy these 5 unique ice creams in Mumbai to beat the summer heat

Our in-house ice cream devotee shares his list of favourite boutique dollops that make summer worth it
Representative Image
When life gives you lemons
Lemon curd marshmallow in ice cream? Yes please, the sweet-savoury pairing is a rare treat from Bono, a handcrafted and artisanal ice cream brand from Alyssa and Simone Chesson. Go grab a scoop, or two, or three...
Bono Boutique Ice cream
PRICE: Rs 230 onwards
TO ORDER: Swiggy or Zomato
Tea for two?
Can’t have chai because it’s sweltering hot outside? Go for masala chai ice cream from Icecreamskee. This Thane-based home kitchen makes ice cream in small batches and one of their founders, Asha Thakur, tells us these sell like hot cakes round the clock. “Most customers who try it for the first time in summer keep coming back for it through the year,” she adds.
Icecreamskee
PRICE: Rs 350 per tub
TO ORDER: 9321129029
Indulgent summer
If you like your ice cream boozy, then the whiskey ice cream with chocolate truffles at Gallops is made just for you. Think the sinful delight of chocolate truffles with homemade whiskey ice cream, giving you a kick and a sugar rush in
the same lick.
Gallops
PRICE: Rs 385
TO ORDER: 69600111
Bhaiyya, meetha kam
Not sure if you can say that when you call for pani puri flavoured ice cream at Apsara, but the tangy-spicy taste of our favourite street snack served frozen has our stamp of approval. It’s just the thing you can have when cravings hit.
Apsara Ice Cream
PRICE: Rs 65 onwards
TO ORDER: Swiggy or Zomato
Tempting treats
We have a few favourites at Tandy’s Creamery at Marine Drive, especially the ice cream sandwiches on the menu, but by their own admission, few others sell as much as their rum and raisin sandwiches. Sales head Rohan Jadhav tells us, “It’s just flavour—we don’t add liqueur, but our customers love it. We introduced it around a year ago and it’s been a hit since.”
Tandy’s Creamery
PRICE: Rs 70 onwards
TO ORDER: Swiggy or Zomato