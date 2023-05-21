Breaking News
Mumbai: AC locals to be upgraded to Vande Metro trains
Mumbai Crime: Three-woman gang poses as maids to burgle homes
Not again! say Mumbai citizens after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes
Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat
Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Enjoy these 5 unique ice creams in Mumbai to beat the summer heat

Enjoy these 5 unique ice creams in Mumbai to beat the summer heat

Updated on: 21 May,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gautam S Mengle | gautam.mengle@mid-day.com

Top

Our in-house ice cream devotee shares his list of favourite boutique dollops that make summer worth it

Enjoy these 5 unique ice creams in Mumbai to beat the summer heat

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Enjoy these 5 unique ice creams in Mumbai to beat the summer heat
x
00:00

When life gives you lemons
Lemon curd marshmallow in ice cream? Yes please, the sweet-savoury pairing is a rare treat from Bono, a handcrafted and artisanal ice cream brand from Alyssa and Simone Chesson. Go grab a scoop, or two, or three...
>>>
Bono Boutique Ice cream
PRICE: Rs 230 onwards
TO ORDER: Swiggy or Zomato


Tea for two?




Can’t have chai because it’s sweltering hot outside? Go for masala chai ice cream from Icecreamskee. This Thane-based home kitchen makes ice cream in small batches and one of their founders, Asha Thakur, tells us these sell like hot cakes round the clock. “Most customers who try it for the first time in summer keep coming back for it through the year,” she adds. 
>>>
Icecreamskee
PRICE: Rs 350 per tub 
TO ORDER: 9321129029

Indulgent summer

If you like your ice cream boozy, then the whiskey ice cream with chocolate truffles at Gallops is made just for you. Think the sinful delight of chocolate truffles with homemade whiskey ice cream, giving you a kick and a sugar rush in 
the same lick. 
>>>
Gallops
PRICE: Rs 385 
TO ORDER: 69600111

Bhaiyya, meetha kam

Not sure if you can say that when you call for pani puri flavoured ice cream at Apsara, but the tangy-spicy taste of our favourite street snack served frozen has our stamp of approval. It’s just the thing you can have when cravings hit.
>>>
Apsara Ice Cream
PRICE: Rs 65 onwards
TO ORDER: Swiggy or Zomato

Tempting treats

We have a few favourites at Tandy’s Creamery at Marine Drive, especially the ice cream sandwiches on the menu, but by their own admission, few others sell as much as their rum and raisin sandwiches. Sales head Rohan Jadhav tells us, “It’s just flavour—we don’t add liqueur, but our customers love it. We introduced it around a year ago and it’s been a hit since.” 
>>>
Tandy’s Creamery
PRICE: Rs 70 onwards
TO ORDER: Swiggy or Zomato

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai Lifestyle news culture news indian food mumbai food Food and drink

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK