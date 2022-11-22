Espresso Day: 10 ways to enjoy drinking your coffee and delicious recipes to try

On Espresso Day, we’ve got a coffee expert to share 10 different types and three delectable recipes for you to amp up your barista game

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

The love of coffee has always been more than gastronomical. It is a celebrated pop-culture icon around the globe, and some would even call it a way of life. It is no wonder that is dedicated to celebrating arguably the famous method of brewing coffee, the espresso. Tracing its origins to Italy, the bold espresso also serves as the foundation for several coffee-based beverages. “The trademark of espresso is its strong aroma and the nice crema on top which makes it more smooth and palatable. Across the world, people enjoy drinking freshly brewed espresso. It is also the basic element of all espresso-based beverages including your favourite cappuccino, lattes, and iced coffee,” shares Abdul Sahid Khan, head trainer, Lavazza India.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal