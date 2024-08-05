Head to these places in Mumbai for a tiramisu treat

Here’s a delicious tribute to celebrate the legacy of chef Roberto Linguanotto, who passed on last week. From classic to quirky, take your pick

Roberto Linguanotto

Tira-mi-so-good

Pics Courtesy/Instagram

This vibrant eatery offers a decadent tiramisu crafted in their unique Americano style with layers of ladyfingers soaked in rich rum and bold coffee, combined with smooth mascarpone cream. It’s elegantly topped with a dusting of fine cocoa powder and a crunchy chocolate-coated feuilletine disc, a small detail that transforms their tiramisu from ordinary to extraordinary.

AT Americano, Radha Bhavan, Nagindas Master Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

TIME 7 pm to 1 am (Wednesday to Friday), 12 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 1 am (Saturday and Sunday)

CALL 9321104682

Layered love

This bistro specialises in small plates and pastas, with a unique, weekly-changing menu based on seasonal produce. Their signature tiramisu features savoiardi biscuits soaked in rich rum and espresso, layered with smooth mascarpone cream for an indulgent finish.

AT Toast Pasta Bar, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

TIME 7 pm to 12 am (Wednesday and Thursday), 12 pm to 3 pm; 7 pm to 12 am (Friday to Sunday)

CALL 9594398238

COST Rs 750

Sweet surrender

The tiramisù tradizionale features layers of house-made savoiardi, soaked in coffee and alcohol syrup, combined with classic mascarpone cream and dusted with Belgian cocoa powder. Usually made in batches by this skilled home chef, it is served in three sizes.

AT Qé by Kashmira, Signature Business Park, Postal Colony, Chembur.

TIME 9 am to 7 pm (for orders and other inquiries)

LOG ON TO @qebykashmira

CALL 9167058979

COST Rs 325 onwards

Dolce far niente

The sweetness of doing nothing, except enjoying tiramisu. This tiramisu features imported savoiardi biscuits infused in a homemade coffee blend, layered with homemade mascarpone, and topped with a dusting of coffee. This alcohol-free version is served in a glass tray, and comes in small, medium, and large sizes. Pre-order by 9 pm the day before or earlier, for fresh takeaway delivery.

AT Dolcemi, Dreamland Bungalow, Bandra West.

TIME 11 am to 7 pm

LOG ON TO @dolcemi.in

CALL 9029017000

COST Rs 1,200 onwards

No cheat treat

This cloud kitchen offers tiramisu in single portions — because sharing is overrated. Relish delicate ladyfingers soaked in rich coffee syrup, layered with creamy mascarpone, and topped with cocoa. It’s a 100% sugar-free and completely guilt-free dessert. They deliver within a 15-km radius from their kitchen in Mulund West.

AT Razzo, Gobind Udyog Bhavan, Model Town, Mulund West.

TIME 11 am to 12 am

LOG ON TO @razzo_india

CALL 9833661920

COST Rs 395

Amore to anna

The filter coffee tiramisu tub from this delivery kitchen is an Italian treat with an Indian twist. It includes savoiardi biscuits soaked in strong South Indian filter coffee and layered with velvety

mascarpone mousse.

AT Blanchette AIMCO House, Sen Nagar, Santacruz East.

TIME 9 am to 10.30 pm (Tuesday), 11 am onwards (Wednesday to Monday)

LOG ON TO @blanchetteindia

CALL 91361 05835

COST Rs 285

Fun and feisty

Two times the Italian bliss

This double-Italian dessert, tiramisu Bomboloni, combines two classic desserts. It features a light, airy donut filled with a rich tiramisu mixture of espresso and creamy mascarpone, offering a delightful fusion of flavours and textures in every bite.

AT BOCO, Sindhi Society Chembur. TIME 9 am to 6 pm (deliveries)

LOG ON TO @boco_india

CALL 8169792689

COST Rs 330

