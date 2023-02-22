Are you a queer journalist? Apply for this writing fellowship to tell your stories

In an effort to expand queer representation in journalism, a city-based NGO brings back its writing fellowship for its ninth edition this year

The workshop aims to empower queer media. Representation pic

The support for LGBTQiA+ rights has been increasing with each passing day as more people get educated about the community. But a gap that remains to be filled is that of sizeable queer representation in mainstream fields including the media. In an attempt to fill this void, Humsafar Trust, an NGO for LGBTQiA+ rights, is bringing back its Likho Citizen Journalism Fellowship. “In 2015, we realised there was not enough queer content in the news. This is where the idea of this workshop came from,” explains Tinesh Chopade (right), associate advocacy director, Humsafar Trust.

Registered participants are initially required to submit a video or written essay for the programme after which, 20 selected participants become a part of the Likho Citizen Journalism Fellowship which begins in mid-March this year. It will train citizen journalists (as the NGO calls them) in print and mobile journalism and audio podcasts as well. “Although we started with just writing, we now include other mediums such as radio and photojournalism. With the help of professional journalists, we wish to train members to tell their stories, rather than depending on someone else to depict what they wish to say.”

Chopade mentions that while the English-language media is educated and is aware of queer content now, regional media has a long way to go. “If we pick up a regional newspaper, aside from the lack of representation, the news they do cover has a dearth of sensitivity. “We hope to fill this gap with this fellowship,” he concludes. More power to representation, we say.

Till: February 28 (for registration); workshop begins from March 17 to March 19

Log on to: Tinyurl.com/LikhoWorkshop2023