Take your pick on where and how to have a fun day or night out with the gals

Listen to this article Theatre, food and dance: Make your women's day exciting with these curated things to do in Mumbai x 00:00

TRAVEL: Bond over sisterhood



There are few better ways to celebrate this special day than packing your bags for an all-girls trip to Karjat.

ON March 9 to March 10

MEETING TIME 2.35 pm

MEETING POINT Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station.

LOG ON TO hikerwolf.in

COST Rs 1,299 onwards

THEATRE Rediscover self-belief

Theatremaker Jyoti Dogra brings to the stage a powerful depiction of the struggle of a woman’s acceptance of her own self in a judgmental world in Maas. Catch this powerful performance to understand the challenges of self-perception.

ON Today; 6 pm and 9 pm at Prithvi Theatre, 20, Juhu Church Road, Janki Kutir, Juhu.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 400 onwards

WATCH: What’s that? Societal norms

This special Marathi movie screening (with English subtitles) of Ticha Shahar Hona with director Rasika Agashe in attendance.

Age Group 15 years and above

ON Today; 5.30 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

LOG ON TO insider.in

FOOD: Egg-cellent beginning

Kick off the celebration with a spread of deliciousness. This curated breakfast offers a customisation option where you will be the artist and your egg will be your muse.

On Today; 8.30 am to 11 am

At Saz American Brasserie, Jio World Drive, Bandra East.

Call 9920056686

PERFORM: How to dance like a woman

BeatFest will celebrate music, creative dance, and Hindu/Urdu folk music performances against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.

ON Today; 5.45 pm to 8.30 pm

At Bandstand Amphitheatre Bandra West.

Log On To @arts.by.the.bay

PLAY: Game on

If you love the console, head over to this gaming centre that will offer free access to women this weekend only.

Till March 10; 11 am onwards

At Olympus Gaming Lounge, 33rd Road, Bandra West.

Call 8591279971

SIGN UP: Build with your hands

If you are in the mood to build something, try a visit to the Nehru Science Centre that is hosting a special workshop on the theme investing in women. Learn entrepreneurial skills, or perhaps, participate in a workshop on creating skin-care products.

ON Today; 11 am

LOG ON TO nehrusciencecentre.gov.in to register

STAND-UP: Laugh out loud



Let’s bond over our misery as a line-up of female comics talk about sex, heartbreak, PMS, and being women.

ON Today; 8 pm onwards

At The Integral Space, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs 300 (for women); Rs 499 (for men)

ART: Celebrate with a feast

Sign up for a special brunch that will be complemented by art workshops and heartfelt, handwritten cards to take back home.

On March 9; 4 pm to 6 pm

At Poco Loco, ground floor, Hotel Shubhangan, Khar West.

Cost Rs 1,500 onwards

NATURE: Heal with nature

Take a walk through the Aarey Forest with biodiversity expert, Anand Pendharkar. Avail a special 50 per cent discount for Women’s Day.

ON March 9; 7 am onwards

At Aarey Garden, Goregaon.

Log on to @youthforaarey

Call 9820140254

Cost Rs 1,000 per person

POETRY: Words of power

Join a women-only special edition by Poets of Mumbai about resilience, beauty and truth that resonates with women across the world.

On March 10; 4 pm

At Iteeha Coffee, ground floor, behind Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi West.

SHOP: Flea-fantastic

Get your fill of shopping on the special day from jewellery to art, food and tarot readings at this local flea market in the neighbourhood of Bandra.

On March 10; 11 am to 8 pm

At Senso, Tertullian Road, next to St Stephen’s Steps, Bandra West.

Call 8169226553

DANCE: Get your groove on

Put on your dancing shoes and move with your besties at this special Bachata and jive workshop.

On March 9; 8 pm to 9 pm

At The Timess Square Lounge, Annex Mall, Western Express Highway, Borivali East.

Call 7972655409

Cost Rs 250 onwards