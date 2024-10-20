You go, girl! Witness this all-female showcase of indie musicians in Mumbai

An all-female showcase of indie musicians will bring artistes from across India under one roof

Sanoli Chowdhury in performance. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Bengaluru-based musician Sanoli Chowdhury’s venture Indie Grrrl might borrow its name from the eponymous movement that emerged in the USA and Europe in the 1980s, but it’s got the heart and soul of the Indian independent spirit. In an all-women showcase this week, young female songwriters who have ventured on the road less travelled will present their diverse styles in the company of like-minded artistes.

Ramyaa Hariharan

While Chowdhury will join the acoustic indie line-up on the first day featuring Mumbai-based RnB musician Rohini Maiti, and Delhi-based Ramyaa Hariharan who will bring a touch of Carnatic to her alternative indie set, the second day is all about celebrating women in hip-hop. Mumbai’s emcee Meghna Upadhayay, known for her verses charged with social messages, will join hands with Wild Wild Women — the saree-clad female collective that recently took the Internet by storm with a multilingual rap performance.

“It’s always a pleasure performing alongside sisters who have overcome the same challenges to get where they are. Chowdhury reached out to me to curate the hip-hop segment of the event and we had a ball curating the experience. It’s also going to be a special one for us because it’s one of the firsts with our new member [skater Shruti Bhosle],” Ashwini Hiremath aka Krantinaari of Wild Wild Women shares.

ON October 26 and October 27; 6 pm onwards at Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova.

Log on to @indiegrrrl_india on Instagram (for full schedule and tickets)

Entry Rs 499 onwards