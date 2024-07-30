There’s nothing quite like relishing a steaming bowl of goodness to lift the mood when it pours. Our curation is packed with immunity-boosting picks, as well as inspired, adventurous options

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Yummy soup for the soul x 00:00

Foodie fitness

ADVERTISEMENT

This health café offers a wide range of soups crafted with simple, fresh ingredients. Their signature and healthy soups include a vibrant broccoli, tender zucchini, kidney beans, and ripe tomatoes soup, complemented by healthy carbs in the form of sweet potato fusilli pasta.

AT Fit Food Company (Powai, Oshiwara, Mulund, Thane and Kalyan)

TIME 11 am to 11 pm

CALL 9403483663 (Oshiwara)

COST Rs 150 onwards

Asian fix

This takeaway prepares a ramen-style soup with thoughtful deconstructed serving techniques that ensure the noodles stay firm. The best-selling shoyu and miso Ramen, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, feature an umami-rich broth with their special miso blend or rayu. Each bowl is served with nori, spring onion, corn, stir-fried napa cabbage, and braised chicken, all of which are crowned with a soy-cured egg.

AT Milliways Broth Noodle and Bao, Alibhai Premji Road, Grant Road East.

TIME Tuesdays to Sundays; 12 pm to 9 pm

LOG ON TO @milliwaysinc

CALL 8828878756

COST Rs 500 onwards

Thukpa on our mind

This blink-and-you’ll-miss-it eatery in Andheri serves a mean thukpa, a hearty Tibetan noodle soup known for its comforting flavours. The chicken is cooked in an aromatic, savoury stock, with a balanced heat from chopped red chilies that add a subtle kick without being overpowering. The rich broth, brimming with umami, is then combined with firm, al dente noodles, creating a satisfying and wholesome dish.

AT Sernyaa, Oshiwara Link Road, Adarsh Nagar, Highland Park, Andheri West.

TIME 12 pm to 11 pm

CALL 8451874262

COST Rs 160 onwards

Momo magic

The Tibetan soup momo and the jhol momo are standouts at an ongoing momo festival at this café and rooftop bar in Thane. The latter is a traditional Nepalese dish that is served with a spicy sesame and tomato-based curry or soup called jhol achar.

AT Magna Bar and Kitchen, 2nd floor, The Thane Club, near Teen Hath Naka, Thane West.

TIME 12.30 pm to 1.30 am

CALL 8879724918

COST Rs 470 onwards

Kerala calling

This Vashi eatery’s pumpkin soup features roasted and smashed pumpkin purée mixed with protein-packed moong dal and raw banana. For non-vegetarians, the attin kal bharani soup is a must-try. This rich and hearty broth is made from lamb leg bone meat, infused with aromatic herbs and spices, and slow-cooked to perfection in an authentic earthen pot, known as a bharani. The pot enhances the flavours, creating an immunity-boosting, deeply satisfying and nourishing soup.

AT Kerala Table, 1st Floor Palm Beach Galleria Mall, Sector 19D, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

TIME 12 pm to 12 am

CALL 9090939348

COST R220 onwards

Paya perfection

This eatery specialises in paya, bheja, and kheema, serving a variety of paya soups. Made from slow-cooked lamb trotters, the soup is said to boost immunity, and enhance collagen production in the body. Their famous nanu paya soup has remained unchanged since the street cart days.

AT Pali Naka, Bandra West; Sector 25, Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

TIME 5 pm to 11 pm (Bandra); 11 am to 11 pm (Nerul)

LOG ON TO @nanupaya_bandra

COST Rs 150 onwards