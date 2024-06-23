Breaking News
Navi Mumbai sub inspector booked for raping subordinate

Updated on: 23 June,2024 02:08 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Navi Mumbai sub-inspector allegedly hounded the woman, threatening to murder her if she did not leave her spouse.

A 32-year-old Navi Mumbai police sub-inspector has been charged with raping and harassing a married female constable in the city, an official said on Sunday.


The alleged acts occurred between 2020 and July 2022 in the Sanpada area. The accused, a colleague of the 26-year-old woman, promised to marry her and reportedly raped her several times at a Sanpada flat. He also collected Rs 19 lakh from her under various guises, returning only Rs 14.61 lakh, reported PTI. 


According to the news agency report, the Navi Mumbai sub-inspector allegedly hounded the woman, threatening to murder her if she did not leave her spouse. The initial complaint was filed at Mumbai's Pant Nagar police station, resulting in a 'Zero' FIR against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape), 376(2)(n) (repeated rape), 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), and 420 (cheating).


The case has now been referred to Sanpada police for further investigation, the PTI report stated. 

Meanwhile, another PTI report stated that the Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra have arrested a 31-year-old man for reportedly befriending a woman on a matrimonial website and raping her.

According to the PTI, after allegedly assaulting the 30-year-old complainant under the guise of marriage, the accused, a resident of Dombivli in Thane district, broke relations with her, the official said, citing the FIR.

According to authorities, the suspect, Shadab Munaf Ansari, and the woman from Mumbra became acquaintances a few years ago, the report added.

The man promised to marry her and then raped her in a lodge in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, and a hotel in Dombivli, the woman alleged per the agency report. 

According to the source, the woman approached police when Ansari reportedly went back on his pledge.

The Panvel town police in Navi Mumbai filed a rape charge against Ansari under the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday and initiated an investigation, according to the source stated PTI report.

