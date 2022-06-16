Breaking News
103-year-old woman, son, booked for chucking out daughter from Marine Drive home

Updated on: 16 June,2022 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Victim’s daughter alleges long-term torture, forceful exile and deliberate manipulation of medicine

The victim, Urvashi Sethi, inside the ambulance, outside Chateau Marine building at Marine Drive on June 13; (right) Sumitra Sethi, 103, Urvashi’s mother and one of the accused booked in the case


In a bizarre series of events, the Marine Drive police booked a 103-year-old woman along with her 85-year-old son and 71-year-old daughter-in-law for denying entry to her 75-year-old ailing daughter. The victim, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and diabetes, and her 55-year-old daughter were made to wait for four hours, even after police intervention.

The  incident took place in a tenancy flat at Chateau Marine on Marine Drive where the Sethi family lives. On June 13, the victim, Urvashi, was discharged from hospital after 28-days of treatment, but was denied entry to her own house.




