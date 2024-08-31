The incident took place in Kalamboli Sector 2. When the 15-year-old girl raised an alarm, some people caught hold of the accused, whose identity has not been revealed, and a mob thrashed him before handing him over to Navi Mumbai Police. The video of the mob beating the accused went viral on Friday night

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Kalamboli Sector 2, Navi Mumbai, for allegedly molesting a teenage girl, the police said on Saturday.

When the 15-year-old girl raised an alarm, some people caught hold of the accused, whose identity has not been revealed, and a mob thrashed him before handing him over to police. The video of the mob beating the accused went viral on Friday night, PTI reported.

A first information report was registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Vegetable vendor molests woman in Latur, held; market remains shut over incident

A vegetable vendor was arrested for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old woman at a market in the Latur city of Maharashtra, the police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the woman was buying vegetables from the 25-year-old accused, they said.

Following the incident, the Mahatma Phule Vegetable Market, where the incident occurred, remained shut on Friday after some Hindu organisations gave a bandh call, PTI reported.

"In her complaint lodged at Gandhi Chowk police station, the woman alleged that the vendor touched her inappropriately when she was buying vegetables from him at the market in the morning. She slapped him and later approached the police with her family members," a police officer said.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested the accused, identified as Azim Kazi.

The city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and members of some Hindu organisations held a press conference on Thursday evening and demanded strict punishment against the accused. They also gave a call for market bandh. Accordingly, the market remained shut.

21-year-old nabbed from UP for molesting Mumbai teen

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police arrested a 21-year-old from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly molesting a teenager in Mumbai on August 25. The accused was produced in a local court on Thursday, a day after his arrest, MHB Police said. He was identified as Mohammed Zeeshan Mohammed, an employee of a private bus agency.

An MHB police station officer said, "The 13-year-old daughter of the woman complainant had gone to buy some goods from a nearby grocery store. While returning home, Zeeshan molested the girl. When she informed her family about the incident, they reached the nearest police station and registered a case. An investigation was started and he was nabbed from UP."

(With PTI inputs)