22-year-old accused attack cop while selling stolen mobile in Vasai

The police said that the accused was caught red-handed while selling a stolen mobile phone

Representative image/iStock

A police constable was seriously injured after a mobile theft accused attacked him with a knife to avoid arrest on Thursday morning at Vasai.

The police constable identified as Anil Ramdas Nagre, is attached to the crime branch at Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV), Police Commissioner Office.

The police arrested 22-year-old accused Sharukh Yasin Sardar, a resident of Krishna Nagar chawl at Dhaniv Baug Naka at Vasai East.

According to the police official, the incident happened on Thursday morning at 6 am at Gorai Pada at Vasai East when the accused Sharukh Sardar came to sell the stolen mobile phone

The crime branch constable received tip-off information about the accused. He reached the spot with other constables Rajaram Kale and Mahesh Velhe.

All three constables caught the accused Sardar with the stolen mobile phones. While arresting him, the accused Sardar started abusing the constables and attacked them with a knife.

The police constable Nagre got injuries on his hand. The accused was arrested and police also recovered around Rs 81,000 worth of stolen mobile phones from him.

The Vasai-based Waliv police registered the FIR and arrested the accused Sardar.